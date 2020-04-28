Sunday, April 26 Scoreboard: CNN Was No. 1 on Cable News in the Key Adults 25-54 Demo

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 250 | CNN: 262 | MSNBC: 137
Prime: FNC: 218 | CNN: 268 | MSNBC: 123
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
249
|Newsroom:
284
|News:
164
|5PM
|Report:
315
|Newsroom:
271
|Sharpton:
120
|6PM
|Report:
288
|Blitzer:
278
|News:
143
|7PM
|FNSunday:
204
|Blitzer:
306
|KasieDC:
127
|8PM
|Levin:
232
|Lemon:
301
|KasieDC:
118
|9PM
|Hilton:
246
|Lemon:
259
|News:
132
|10PM
|Special:
175
|SOTU:
246
|News:
120
|11PM
|Levin:
190
|Zakaria:
188
|News Spcl:
108
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.489 | CNN: 1.158 | MSNBC: 847
Prime: FNC: 1.583 | CNN: 1.129 | MSNBC: 810
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
1.524
|Newsroom:
1.331
|News:
1.028
|5PM
|Report:
1.653
|Newsroom:
1.439
|Shaprton:
1.016
|6PM
|Report:
1.593
|Blitzer:
1.257
|News:
1.055
|7PM
|FNSunday:
1.371
|Blitzer:
1.271
|KasieDC:
1.014
|8PM
|Levin:
1.694
|Lemon:
1.215
|KasieDC:
919
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.777
|Lemon:
1.106
|News:
850
|10PM
|Special:
1.277
|SOTU:
1.067
|News:
661
|11PM
|Levin:
995
|Zakaria:
753
|News Spcl:
565