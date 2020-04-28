Ratings

Sunday, April 26 Scoreboard: CNN Was No. 1 on Cable News in the Key Adults 25-54 Demo

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 250 | CNN: 262 | MSNBC: 137
Prime: FNC: 218 | CNN: 268 | MSNBC: 123

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
249		 Newsroom:
284		 News:
164
5PM Report:
315		 Newsroom:
271		 Sharpton:
120
6PM Report:
288		 Blitzer:
278		 News:
143
7PM FNSunday:
204		 Blitzer:
306		 KasieDC:
127
8PM Levin:
232		 Lemon:
301		 KasieDC:
118
9PM Hilton:
246		 Lemon:
259		 News:
132
10PM Special:
175		 SOTU:
246		 News:
120
11PM Levin:
190		 Zakaria:
188		 News Spcl:
108

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.489 | CNN: 1.158 | MSNBC: 847
Prime: FNC: 1.583 | CNN: 1.129 | MSNBC: 810

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
1.524		 Newsroom:
1.331		 News:
1.028
5PM Report:
1.653		 Newsroom:
1.439		 Shaprton:
1.016
6PM Report:
1.593		 Blitzer:
1.257		 News:
1.055
7PM FNSunday:
1.371		 Blitzer:
1.271		 KasieDC:
1.014
8PM Levin:
1.694		 Lemon:
1.215		 KasieDC:
919
9PM Hilton:
1.777		 Lemon:
1.106		 News:
850
10PM Special:
1.277		 SOTU:
1.067		 News:
661
11PM Levin:
995		 Zakaria:
753		 News Spcl:
565

 

