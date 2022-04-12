Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy and Nomad With Carlton McCoy Set to Premiere May 1 on CNN

After a long wait, CNN has announced the premiere date of a returning favorite and a new travel series from its CNN Original Series unit.

Season two of the Emmy Award-winning series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy returns on May 1st at 9 pm ET. This season Tucci visits locations like Piedmont in northern Italy, where he will be on the hunt for the elusive white truffle, to London, where he will uncover how Italian immigration has transformed the food scene in his adopted hometown.

Also premiering on May 1st at 10 p.m. ET is Season 1 of Nomad with Carlton McCoy. McCoy will be crisscrossing the globe traveling from Seoul, South Korea, to Paris, with stops in countries like Canada, Ghana, and the USA as he looks to find the places where food, music, art, and culture collide.

McCoy, who is Black and Jewish, is a classically trained chef and master sommelier and sees himself as someone who is an arbiter of cool.

In a statement, McCoy said, “I am excited to share the vibrant identities of countries and towns we think we all know; through food, beverage, music, and art, we were able to capture a dynamic snapshot of these culturally rich places. Given the state of the world, we hope Nomad provides some optimism that we can connect to one another in an authentic manner through these cultural pillars.”

This new six-part documentary series is produced by Zero Point Zero Production, the same company that made the critically acclaimed and beloved CNN Original series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.