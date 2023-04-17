Spectrum Launches New National Streaming News Network

A new streaming national TV news offering has arrived, and this one comes from Charter-owned Spectrum Networks.

On Monday, Spectrum News announced the launch of Spectrum News+, a new streaming news network that provides localized reporting and storytelling from Spectrum News’ 30+ local news channels — spanning the country in California, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin, as well as coverage of weather and broader topics and headlines.

The streaming service will be available for Spectrum TV residential customers across the country, including those who don’t live in an existing Spectrum market, via the Spectrum News mobile app and Roku and Apple TV streaming devices.

“By combining the power of our deeply-rooted local newsrooms with objective coverage of the day’s headlines, we are helping our audiences connect with their communities while also providing them with a comprehensive view of the world around them,” Spectrum News svp Alison Hellman said in a statement. “The launch of Spectrum News+ will allow even more of our customers to have access to our news coverage, and furthers our commitment to and investment in providing meaningful news to our audiences wherever they are, and however they want to watch it.”

Spectrum News+ will offer 24 hours of continuous news content Monday through Friday, with plans to expand to 24/7 by the summer.

The weekday news lineup begins at 6 a.m. ET with Spectrum NY1 anchor Bree Driscoll, followed by the afternoon news from noon to 6 p.m. ET anchored by a rotating lineup of Spectrum News anchors. Veteran journalist Sharon Tazewell will anchor the weekday evening news starting at 6 p.m. ET. Throughout the day, Spectrum News meteorologists will report on the latest weather events happening across the country.

In addition to news programming, Spectrum News+ will feature signature shows, including Spectrum News’ exclusive public affairs program In Focus; Spectrum News NY1’s premier New York City theater show, On Stage; Spectrum News 1 California series LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez; and other specials and series from Spectrum local newsrooms.