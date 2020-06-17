Sinclair Is Launching a ‘Headline News Service’ on Its CW and MY Network Stations

There’s another news program entering the media mix, and it’s coming courtesy of Sinclair Broadcasting.

The Maryland-based broadcast group today announced that it will be launching a “headline news service” that will air across Sinclair’s CW and MY network stations and on Sinclair’s ad-supported OTT platform Stirr, weekdays from 6-9 a.m., beginning early next year.

This three-hour news service will feature a main anchor and a Live Desk, which will report in real time breaking news on significant stories of the day. The company says that the service will draw on content from Sinclair-owned stations, as well as original content produced specifically for the program.

In addition to local news, the service also will feature national stories without commentary. Sinclair stations previously aired must-run opinion segments on their local newscasts, but scaled back on those this past December.

“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the demonstrations occurring across our country has reminded us of the important, invaluable role that local news plays in our communities,” said Sinclair president and chief executive Chris Ripley said in a statement. “Every national story has its roots in local communities and with this new platform, we will ensure that more voices and stories are elevated to the attention of viewers everywhere. This headline news service is part of our ongoing commitment to connect more viewers with more content everywhere.”

The launch of this new headline news service also means that 25 new positions will need to be filled: anchors, producers, reporters, editors, photographers and directors.

Sinclair is one of the largest broadcast companies in the country, with ownership of 191 stations in 89 markets.

