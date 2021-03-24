Shepard Smith Delivers Message on Tragic Shootings in Boulder and Atlanta: ‘It’s Happened Yet Again in America’

CNBC’s Shepard Smith reports on the mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., that took 10 innocent lives, and delivers a powerful, seven-minute message for his viewers as he remembers the victims in Boulder and in Atlanta.

“It’s happened yet again in America,” says Smith. “Yet again in America innocent families are slumped to their knees in grief waiting a day later to receive the bullet riddled bodies of their children and parents, spouses and siblings, slaughtered in senseless gun violence. Yet again in America we search our souls for answers and beg our leaders for solutions that thus far have not come.”

