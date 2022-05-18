Sean Walsh Named Daily Mail Global Chief Brand Officer and Head of U.S. Operations

DMG Media, the parent company of the Mail Newspapers, MailOnline and DailyMail.com, has named Sean Walsh its global chief brand officer and managing director of U.S. operations.

Walsh, whose appointment takes immediate effect, will be responsible for all global communications for DMG Media brands—and assume additional responsibility for the day-to-day running of the U.S. operation.

“DMG Media is the home of the world’s most iconic media brands that continually set the global news agenda,” Walsh said of his appointment. “It’s a privilege and an honor to undertake this exciting new role, working alongside our talented teams as we deliver the latest news to our readers across the globe.”

Rich Caccappolo, DMG Media CEO, added: ‘Sean has done a phenomenal job of helping make Daily Mail a household name in the U.S. and Australia over the past eight years. He has championed our news brands to build DailyMail.com and MailOnline into global digital powerhouses. Sean has been a great executive partner to me for many years—and his expanded responsibilities will assist me as I continue to transition from COO, MailOnline to CEO, dmg media.’

Walsh will remain based in New York but will frequent DMG’s other offices in London, Los Angeles, and Sydney.