Sean Hannity Gets a Super Bowl Interview With Trump, Airing on Fox Ahead of the Game

Prior to the Trump presidency, the network carrying the Super Bowl consistently received a Super Bowl Sunday interview with the commander-in-chief.

However, during his presidency, Trump has refused to sit down with NBC for a Super Bowl interview when they have had rights to the Big Game.

He did sit down with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan last year when CBS had the game.

Trump sat down with then-Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly in advance of the 2017 Super Bowl on Fox, and he will be sitting down with FNC’s Sean Hannity in advance of this year’s Super Bowl, set to air Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.

Hannity’s Super Bowl interview with Trump won’t be live but will be taped earlier in the day at the White House and airing on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET, during the network’s Super Bowl pregame show.

Additional portions of the interview with Trump will be presented on FNC’s Hannity the following evening (9 p.m. ET hour). After Monday’s edition of Hannity, the entire discussion will be available online at FoxNews.com.

O’Reilly also got the Super Bowl Sunday interviews with Pres. Obama in 2011 and in 2014.

Here are previous Super Bowl interviews featuring Pres. Obama and a TV newser.

2016: Obama and CBS’s Gayle King

2015: Obama and NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

2013: Obama and CBS’s Scott Pelley

2012: Obama and NBC’s Matt Lauer

2010: Obama and CBS’s Katie Couric

2009: Obama and NBC’s Matt Lauer

The first televised Super Bowl Sunday presidential interview was granted by then-President George W. Bush in 2004. POTUS 43 was interviewed by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz.

