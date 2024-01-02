Sean Hannity Will Broadcast From Florida on Permanent Basis

Sean Hannity announced Tuesday on his nationally-syndicated radio show that he’s taking his broadcasting talents from the Empire State to the Sunshine State on a full-time basis.

The move to Florida isn’t surprising, it’s something Hannity has spoken about doing for years. He’s also no stranger to broadcasting his Fox News show from outside the network’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters. He regularly hosts the program from his estate on the North Shore of Long Island, which includes a fully-equipped TV studio.

So, while Hannity will be in New York periodically for various programs, his Fox News show will regular broadcast from Florida going forward.

He addressed the move near the top of today’s program:

Breaking news is that if anybody has listened to this program for any length of time, I’ve been threatening now to do this for quite a while. But we are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida. I am out. I am done. I’m finished. New York, New York, Florida, Florida. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. But it’s great to be here… the time was right. I was able to put, you know, the final exclamation points on what needed to be done. And here I am. And finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values. I have a governor by the name of Ron DeSantis. I have Senators Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott. So, I’m feeling a lot better about it. And I’m not going to go through the whys, the how comes because it’s obvious – this migration out of the deep blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts, is real. And if anything, I’m probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand. And there’s not a single person that I know that made a move like this that is not happy that they made it …

Hannity isn’t the only national TV news personality to broadcast from the Sunshine State. While originally based out of Washington D.C., former Fox News host Tucker Carlson often broadcasted from his home on the west coast of Florida (and occasionally his home in rural Maine, particularly during the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic). Additionally, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski often host Morning Joe from their home in Jupiter, Fla., and Fox News anchor Bret Baier reportedly hosts Special Report from his Florida home on occasion. But Hannity becomes the first major TV newser to host his show from Florida on a full-time basis.