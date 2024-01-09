Scripps News Partners With Politico for New Weekly Series

Scripps News and Politico are partnering for a new weekly news analysis program covering the 2024 election and the issues voters will face at the polls.

The national news network available over the air and streaming live on every major streaming device and platform will premiere The Race – Weekend on Jan. 20. The show will air at 9 a.m. ET Saturdays on Scripps News and throughout weekend programming across Scripps’ local stations.

The weekend news analysis show will feature correspondents from Scripps and Politico breaking down the biggest political headlines. Contributors will include Scripps White House correspondents Haley Bull and Serena Marshall, congressional reporters Nathaniel Reed and Stephanie Liebergen, national political correspondents Ava-joye Burnett and Alex Miller, political director Andrew Rafferty, and deputy political director Joe St. George.

The program will include newsmaker interviews and reporting from local correspondents, and a wide range of Politico journalists will join the program to share their reporting and insights.

The premiere episode of The Race – Weekend will break down the results from the just-concluded Iowa caucuses and look ahead to the New Hampshire primary. Moderated by St. George, the panel will feature Marshall and Rafferty, Politico’s senior campaign and elections editor and chief polling officer Steven Shepard, and Politico’s national political correspondent Natalie Allison.

In addition to The Race – Weekend, Scripps News will debut a weekday version of The Race beginning Jan. 15. The hour-long weekday version will be anchored by Chance Seales and air at 6 p.m. ET. The Race will interact with viewers in communities across the country about how politics and the 2024 campaigns are impacting their everyday lives. The Race, which will also include contributions from Politico journalists, will provide a perspective on where each political party stands and how decisions affect voters.

The Race – Weekend and The Race are two of three new shows that Scripps News is adding to its schedule this month that focus on politics and the economy.

Main and Wall is a weekday show focusing on the intersection of Wall Street and Main Street, offering viewers an understanding of how the day’s news impacts their finances and their lives. Main and Wall also premieres on Jan. 15 from 4-5 p.m. ET and will be anchored by Chris Stewart and Chris Nguyen, and will feature financial reporting from Bianca Facchinei.

In talking about the new programs being added to its lineup, Scripps News president Kate O’Brian said, “Scripps News has experienced correspondents living, working, and reporting in cities and towns big and small all over the country.” She added, “This new program lineup puts our strengths on impactful display — independent, on-the-ground reporting delivered live and with timely context.”

Scripps News’ new weekday lineup (all times ET) as of Jan. 15 is available below