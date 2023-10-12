CBS | People | Politics

Scott Pelley to Interview President Biden for CBS’ 60 Minutes

By Mark Mwachiro 

President Joe Biden will make an appearance on this week’s edition of CBS News’ 60 Minutes as the broadcast focuses on the war between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas.

Biden will be interviewed by 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley, who will speak with the president about the current state of the war and the U.S.’ involvement and support.

CBS News & Stations CEO Wendy McMahon broke the news of 60 Minutes’ upcoming sit-down with the president while being interviewed at Axios’ BFD conference on Thursday.

McMahon said that Pelley’s interview with Biden will take place Thursday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s show. She also revealed that Lesley Stahl will be reporting for the program from Israel.

