Scott Pelley to Interview President Biden for CBS’ 60 Minutes

President Joe Biden will make an appearance on this week’s edition of CBS News’ 60 Minutes as the broadcast focuses on the war between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas.

Biden will be interviewed by 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley, who will speak with the president about the current state of the war and the U.S.’ involvement and support.

Sunday on 60 Minutes: Scott Pelley sits down with President Biden for a conversation on the atrocities discovered in southern Israel, the resulting assault on Gaza, and the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine. We asked Mr. Biden about America’s role in these raging conflicts. pic.twitter.com/h8vN95uiD2 Advertisement — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 12, 2023

CBS News & Stations CEO Wendy McMahon broke the news of 60 Minutes’ upcoming sit-down with the president while being interviewed at Axios’ BFD conference on Thursday.

McMahon announces that CBS anchor Scott Pelley will interview President Biden today about the Israel-Hamas war. #AxiosBFD pic.twitter.com/LqiU4vWOxR — Axios (@axios) October 12, 2023

McMahon said that Pelley’s interview with Biden will take place Thursday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s show. She also revealed that Lesley Stahl will be reporting for the program from Israel.