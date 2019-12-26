Scoreboard: Sunday, Dec. 22

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 187 | CNN: 85 | MSNBC: 68
Prime: FNC: 187 | CNN: 79 | MSNBC: 58
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
108
|Newsroom:
64
|News:
30
|5PM
|Gutfeld:
112
|Newsroom:
73
|Sharpton:
38
|6PM
|Report:
115
|Newsroom:
77
|MTP:
49
|7PM
|FNSunday:
112
|Newsroom:
69
|KasieDC:
55
|8PM
|Levin:
185
|Newsroom:
76
|KasieDC:
64
|9PM
|Hilton:
210
|Comedy:
72
|Impchmnt:
69
|10PM
|BthlmSpcl:
166
|Comedy:
90
|Special:
42
|11PM
|Levin:
133
|Comedy:
65
|DtlineXtra:
60
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.149 | CNN: 453 | MSNBC: 434
Prime: FNC: 1.368 | CNN: 376 | MSNBC: 422
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
651
|Newsroom:
385
|News:
339
|5PM
|Gutfeld:
803
|Newsroom:
430
|Sharpton:
380
|6PM
|Report:
908
|Newsroom:
382
|MTP:
439
|7PM
|FNSunday:
919
|Newsroom:
358
|KasieDC:
411
|8PM
|Levin:
1.644
|Newsroom:
390
|KasieDC:
439
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.485
|Comedy:
361
|Impchmnt:
545
|10PM
|BthlmSpcl:
975
|Comedy:
378
|Special:
283
|11PM
|Levin:
768
|Comedy:
345
|DtlineXtra:
241