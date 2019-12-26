Ratings

Scoreboard: Sunday, Dec. 22

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 187 | CNN: 85 | MSNBC: 68
Prime: FNC: 187 | CNN: 79 | MSNBC: 58

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
108		 Newsroom:
64		 News:
30
5PM Gutfeld:
112		 Newsroom:
73		 Sharpton:
38
6PM Report:
115		 Newsroom:
77		 MTP:
49
7PM FNSunday:
112		 Newsroom:
69		 KasieDC:
55
8PM Levin:
185		 Newsroom:
76		 KasieDC:
64
9PM Hilton:
210		 Comedy:
72		 Impchmnt: 
69
10PM BthlmSpcl: 
166		 Comedy:
90		 Special:
42
11PM Levin:
133		 Comedy:
65		 DtlineXtra:
60

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.149 | CNN: 453 | MSNBC: 434
Prime: FNC: 1.368 | CNN: 376 | MSNBC: 422

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
651		 Newsroom:
385		 News:
339
5PM Gutfeld:
803		 Newsroom:
430		 Sharpton:
380
6PM Report:
908		 Newsroom:
382		 MTP:
439
7PM FNSunday:
919		 Newsroom:
358		 KasieDC:
411
8PM Levin:
1.644		 Newsroom:
390		 KasieDC:
439
9PM Hilton:
1.485		 Comedy:
361		 Impchmnt:
545
10PM BthlmSpcl:
975		 Comedy:
378		 Special:
283
11PM Levin:
768		 Comedy:
345		 DtlineXtra:
241

