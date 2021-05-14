Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: (Closer) Together Again

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can forgo their masks and physical distancing in many indoor situations.

With that in mind, Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who are both vaccinated, were able to sit close to one another inside Studio 1A again for the first time in 15 months! No more “six feet apart,” when mask-less, going forward.

Based on these updated guidelines, it’s safe to assume other morning shows with vaccinated hosts will permit them to sit within six feet of one another once again as well.