Saturday, November 18 Scoreboard: Fox Report With Jon Scott Averaged 1.37 Million Viewers at 6 PM

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 117 | CNN: 65 | MSNBC: 44
Prime: FNC: 117 | CNN: 48 | MSNBC: 40

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
78		 Newsroom:
82		 Sanders:
42
5PM Fve:
115		 Newsroom:
93		 Sharpton:
45
6PM Report:
114		 Newsroom:
104		 Amer Voices:
52
7PM Wknd Show:
101		 Newsroom:
78		 Amer Voices:
31
8PM Levin:
111		 Whle Stry:
68		 Mohyeldin:
43
9PM Kilmeade:
117		 Dclassfd:
35		 Mohyeldin:
38
10PM Sat Night:
121		 Dclassfd:
41		 Amr Vces:
38
11PM Gut:
124		 Dclassfd:
31		 Aymn:
32

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 981 | CNN: 429 | MSNBC: 483
Prime: FNC: 1.000 | CNN: 310 | MSNBC: 477

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
852		 Newsroom:
486		 Sanders:
453
5PM Fve:
994		 Newsroom:
611		 Sharpton:
473
6PM Report:
1.374		 Newsroom:
775		 Amer Voices:
538
7PM Wknd Show:
1.162		 Newsroom:
573		 Amer Voices:
449
8PM Levin:
1.220		 Whle Stry:
412		 Mohyeldin:
512
9PM Kilmeade:
943		 Dclassfd:
296		 Mohyeldin:
542
10PM Sat Night:
836		 Dclassfd:
222		 Amr Vces:
376
11PM Gut:
630		 Dclassfd:
183		 Aymn:
318

 

