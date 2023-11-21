Saturday, November 18 Scoreboard: Fox Report With Jon Scott Averaged 1.37 Million Viewers at 6 PM

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 117 | CNN: 65 | MSNBC: 44
Prime: FNC: 117 | CNN: 48 | MSNBC: 40
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
78
|Newsroom:
82
|Sanders:
42
|5PM
|Fve:
115
|Newsroom:
93
|Sharpton:
45
|6PM
|Report:
114
|Newsroom:
104
|Amer Voices:
52
|7PM
|Wknd Show:
101
|Newsroom:
78
|Amer Voices:
31
|8PM
|Levin:
111
|Whle Stry:
68
|Mohyeldin:
43
|9PM
|Kilmeade:
117
|Dclassfd:
35
|Mohyeldin:
38
|10PM
|Sat Night:
121
|Dclassfd:
41
|Amr Vces:
38
|11PM
|Gut:
124
|Dclassfd:
31
|Aymn:
32
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 981 | CNN: 429 | MSNBC: 483
Prime: FNC: 1.000 | CNN: 310 | MSNBC: 477
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
852
|Newsroom:
486
|Sanders:
453
|5PM
|Fve:
994
|Newsroom:
611
|Sharpton:
473
|6PM
|Report:
1.374
|Newsroom:
775
|Amer Voices:
538
|7PM
|Wknd Show:
1.162
|Newsroom:
573
|Amer Voices:
449
|8PM
|Levin:
1.220
|Whle Stry:
412
|Mohyeldin:
512
|9PM
|Kilmeade:
943
|Dclassfd:
296
|Mohyeldin:
542
|10PM
|Sat Night:
836
|Dclassfd:
222
|Amr Vces:
376
|11PM
|Gut:
630
|Dclassfd:
183
|Aymn:
318