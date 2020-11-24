Ratings

Saturday, Nov. 21 Scoreboard: CNN, Fox News Split Prime Time

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 168 | CNN: 323 | MSNBC: 140
Prime: FNC: 246 | CNN: 402 | MSNBC: 29

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
82		 Newsroom:
337		 MSNBCLve:
171
5PM NewsHQ:
89		 Newsroom:
410		 Sharpton:
149
6PM Report:
125		 Newsroom:
360		 Menendez:
130
7PM Levin:
137		 Blitzer:
397		 Menendez:
124
8PM Watters:
231		 Blitzer:
456		 Johnson:
104
9PM Pirro:
275		 Blitzer:
421		 Johnson:
81
10PM Gutfeld:
232		 FrstLadies:
327		 Engel:
91
11PM Watters:
210		 2000s:
264		 ObmaSpcl:
106

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.241 | CNN: 1.351 | MSNBC: 964
Prime: FNC: 2.381 | CNN: 1.637 | MSNBC: 794

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
797		 Newsroom:
1.488		 MSNBCLve:
1.079
5PM NewsHQ:
886		 Newsroom:
1.884		 Sharpton:
1.177
6PM Report:
1.032		 Newsroom:
1.610		 Menendez:
1.058
7PM Levin:
1.465		 Blitzer:
1.908		 Menendez:
993
8PM Watters:
2.541		 Blitzer:
1.867		 Johnson:
883
9PM Pirro:
2.587		 Blitzer:
1.734		 Johnson:
816
10PM Gutfeld:
2.016		 FrstLadies:
1.309		 Menendez:
684
11PM Watters:
1.129		 2000s:
1.069		 ObmaSpcl:
553

 

