Saturday, Nov. 21 Scoreboard: CNN, Fox News Split Prime Time

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 168 | CNN: 323 | MSNBC: 140
Prime: FNC: 246 | CNN: 402 | MSNBC: 29
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
82
|Newsroom:
337
|MSNBCLve:
171
|5PM
|NewsHQ:
89
|Newsroom:
410
|Sharpton:
149
|6PM
|Report:
125
|Newsroom:
360
|Menendez:
130
|7PM
|Levin:
137
|Blitzer:
397
|Menendez:
124
|8PM
|Watters:
231
|Blitzer:
456
|Johnson:
104
|9PM
|Pirro:
275
|Blitzer:
421
|Johnson:
81
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
232
|FrstLadies:
327
|Engel:
91
|11PM
|Watters:
210
|2000s:
264
|ObmaSpcl:
106
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.241 | CNN: 1.351 | MSNBC: 964
Prime: FNC: 2.381 | CNN: 1.637 | MSNBC: 794
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
797
|Newsroom:
1.488
|MSNBCLve:
1.079
|5PM
|NewsHQ:
886
|Newsroom:
1.884
|Sharpton:
1.177
|6PM
|Report:
1.032
|Newsroom:
1.610
|Menendez:
1.058
|7PM
|Levin:
1.465
|Blitzer:
1.908
|Menendez:
993
|8PM
|Watters:
2.541
|Blitzer:
1.867
|Johnson:
883
|9PM
|Pirro:
2.587
|Blitzer:
1.734
|Johnson:
816
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
2.016
|FrstLadies:
1.309
|Menendez:
684
|11PM
|Watters:
1.129
|2000s:
1.069
|ObmaSpcl:
553