Sara Sidner, Cari Champion Join Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for CNN New Years Eve Live Broadcast

With 2023 running short on days, CNN announced it will once again provide live coverage of the end-of-year festivities and the start of 2024 with its New Year’s Eve Live broadcast starring Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

The yearly tradition featuring the duo will cover the occasion live from Times Square in New York City for the seventh year running.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square!” said Cooper. Cohen added, “Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long.”

Advertisement

CNN’s coverage of the Central Time Zone entering the new year in years past used to be helmed by Don Lemon in New Orleans, who used to be paired with Brooke Baldwin and, most recently, Alisyn Camerota.

Lemon’s drunken antics would make for entertaining late-night TV watching, but with his exit from CNN earlier this year, the CT celebration coverage will be led by a new pairing from a new location: CNN News Central anchor Sara Sidner will be joined by CNN host Cari Champion. Sidner and Champion will take over the New Years Eve Live coverage at 12:30 a.m. ET/11:30 p.m. CT from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

CNN notes its New Year’s Eve live coverage will also feature correspondents reporting from across the country, including Richard Quest from Times Square, Stephanie Elam from Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Randi Kaye from Key West, Fla., Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay from Las Cruces, N.M., and Boris Sanchez from Miami, Fla.

CNN’s coverage will also feature musical performances from Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, and Rod Stewart. There will be live interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowan Yang & Matt Rogers, and a special appearance from David Blaine will also help ring in the new year.

CNN New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen airs on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 pm ET. It will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN-connected TV, and mobile apps.