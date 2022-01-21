Robin Roberts, Amy Robach Test Positive for Covid

Early Tuesday morning, before Good Morning America was set to go live, co-anchor Robin Roberts tested positive for Covid.

This was first reported by CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy.

But Roberts wasn’t the only member of the franchise to test positive. Amy Robach, a GMA3 co-anchor and frequent guest-host of the flagship broadcast, tested positive as well (which explains why GMA3 viewers have seen only T.J. Holmes in-studio this week).

According to Stelter, correspondent and GMA Weekend co-host Janai Norman, who was at the studio getting make-up for a live shot, was tapped to co-host—with only 15 minutes notice.

Norman had filled in on the weekday edition during holidays, but Tuesday was her first time sitting between GMA co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos. ABC News White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, who often guest-hosts for Roberts on Fridays, came up to New York to fill in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Roberts may resume hosting next week from home, depending on her Covid tests, Stelter reports.

The longtime ABC Newser addressed her absence via Twitter on Thursday evening: