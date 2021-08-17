Richard Engel, Today Show Honored with Edward R. Murrow Awards

Happy news for NBC News and MSNBC this morning: On Assignment with Richard Engel has been announced as a winner in this year’s Edward R. Murrow Awards.

On Assignment, which airs on MSNBC in weekend primetime, received the Murrow Award in the News Documentary category for the hour-long special, The Covid Frontlines. Just six months after the first Covid-19 outbreak, Engel reported from around the globe, examining the different ways countries were responding to the pandemic. The team’s reporting on the Coronavirus was also honored this year as a finalist for the Scripps Howard Awards.

And if you’ve been watching NBC News in recent days, you’ve seen NBC News chief foreign correspondent reporting around the clock from Afghanistan.

Speaking of NBC News programming, NBC’s Today has been honored with the Edward R. Murrow Newscast award for America in Crisis, which featured Savannah Guthrie reporting live from Herald Square, Hoda Kotb from Studio 1A and Craig Melvin from Washington, D.C., as they explored the aftermath of the June 2020 racial justice protests. The Murrow Award win marks the second win for America in Crisis, following the Gracie Award for News Program earlier this year.

NBC wasn’t the only winner. In fact, ABC News won a whopping 9 Murrow Awards, including the coveted Excellence in Television Award for the third consecutive year.

ABC Audio is also the recipient of the Overall Excellence in Radio award for the first time in six years. This year, ABC News received more combined television and radio awards than any other network.

“These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of the entire news division. I am grateful to each of you for your commitment to powerful storytelling and world class journalism … Congratulations to you all!,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a memo to staff.

Here are the Murrow Awards earned by ABC News: