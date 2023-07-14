Report: Tucker Carlson’s New Media Company Will Use Twitter as Its Backbone

Details regarding Tucker Carlson’s new media company have surfaced.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Carlson and Neil Patel, his former college roommate and a former White House adviser, want to raise hundreds of millions to launch this new venture.

Since his dismissal from Fox News, Carlson has resorted to posting videos on Twitter to retain relevancy. The social media platform will continue to play an important role as it will be the backbone of the media company.

Carlson will continue to post his videos on Twitter, including his monologues, interviews and documentaries, but extended versions of the same videos will be put behind a paywall and accessed only through a subscription.

Once the company gets going, the plan is to add shows from other hosts to the platform. Carlson has already met with Twitter executives regarding this format, and there are plans to put the content on other platforms as well as set up a website and a mobile app.

The news of Carlson launching a media company was first reported in late June. It is believed that many of his Tucker Carlson Tonight show team staff are set to join him in his new venture, including two former Tucker Carlson Tonight producers who were let go from Fox News after going rogue and using a chyron to label President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

In the meantime, Carlson is keeping busy as he is currently hosting a 2024 Republican presidential candidate forum in Des Moines, Iowa.

Carlson is interviewing six presidential candidates at the FAMiLY Leadership Summit: Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), businessman/entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.