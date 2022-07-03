Report: Kaylee Hartung Leaving ABC to Become Amazon’s Thursday Night Football Sideline Reporter

From news to sports to news and back to sports.

ABC News correspondent Kaylee Hartung is reportedly leaving the news outlet to join Amazon as the streamer’s first-ever Thursday Night Football sideline reporter.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy broke the news in the Reliable Sources newsletter before the holiday weekend, noting that neither ABC nor Amazon would confirm his report. New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand previously reported Hartung as being a “prime candidate” for the sideline reporter role.

Hartung joined ABC News in 2019 as a New York-based correspondent after a two-year stint at CNN as an Atlanta-based correspondent. Prior to joining CNN, Hartung was an ESPN sideline reporter, based in Baton Rouge, primarily covering SEC football and college basketball.

Before joining ESPN, the LSU grad started off in TV news more than a decade ago as Bob Schieffer‘s assistant at CBS News. She later became an associate producer for Face the Nation, while reporting for CBSNews.com from the network’s D.C. bureau.