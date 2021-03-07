Report: CNN, New York Times to Team Up on Docuseries About Rupert Murdoch and His Media Empire

Bloomberg is reporting that CNN and The New York Times are collaborating on a multipart docuseries about legendary media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

New York Times journalists Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg, who published an in-depth profile about Murdoch media empire in April 2019 for NYT Magazine, are reportedly working on the series.

CNN Films is teaming up on the project with the high-profile unscripted production company Left/Right, which also worked on the NYT’s Britney Spears documentary. CNN’s 2018 film about the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, titled RBG, and the 2019 CNN film Apollo 11 will reportedly serve as models for the series, which reportedly won’t be released until next year.

Not every day do two media outlets collaborate on a project about a competitor, but Murdoch isn’t an ordinary competitor.

Next, we’re looking forward to Fox Nation-Wall Street Journal docuseries about the life and times of Ted Turner …