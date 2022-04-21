Report: Chris Wallace’s CNN+ Show Will ‘Likely’ Continue on CNN TV

Bloomberg‘s Gerry Smith added some new reporting to the CNN+ saga today. He reports Chris Wallace will not only remain with CNN Global after CNN+ shuts down operations on April 30, but he will “likely” take his CNN+ interview show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? to the CNN cable channel.

CNN+ did not comment on the report.

Assuming Smith’s reporting is accurate, will Wallace find a home in the CNN’s still-vacant 9 p.m. timeslot, a place where Larry King previously held court for decades? Or maybe he lands in a different hour, perhaps 8 p.m., with Anderson Cooper 360 moving to 9 p.m. Another option is Wallace’s program goes from daily to weekly, and ends up airing Sundays. That remains to be seen.

Smith also reports that all of CNN+ programs, a mix of lifestyle and news, will move to the CNN cable channel or to CNN.com, whereas the longer-form productions for CNN+ produced by CNN Original Series and Films will find a home on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service whenever that launches. The company’s new leadership is still trying to decide what the best platform is for each CNN+ program. Chris Licht hasn’t even officially stepped into the CNN chief executive role yet.

In addition to Wallace, it appears the streaming service’s other high-profile on-air talent hires will remain with the company. CNN+ host Kasie Hunt posted a tweet earlier today, “Some of you are asking about me. I am proud to be on team CNN. I will be fine. It’s not about me right now.”