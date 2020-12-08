Report: CBS This Morning May Move to Times Square

Times Square-based Good Morning America may be getting a new neighbor next year.

Variety is reporting that CBS News is considering moving CBS This Morning to a massive studio at the Times Square headquarters of its corporate parent, ViacomCBS, on a permanent basis.

The Viacom studio at 1515 Broadway features panoramic views of Times Square and was once home to MTV’s Total Request Live. CBS News used the studio for 2020 election night coverage, and seemed to enjoy using the space.

“The Election Night set gives us a lot of space to work with and follow all Covid-19 protocols,” CBS News election night coverage ep David Bohrman told us in October. “It’s all the bells and whistles, including dozens of video walls, virtual mapping and augmented reality effects.”

According to Variety, the idea to move CTM to 1515 Broadway has not moved beyond early discussions, one of these people says, and no changes are imminent.

When reached, a CBS News spokesperson declined to comment.

CBS This Morning has originated from a studio inside the CBS Broadcast Center in New York for years, although it was forced to broadcast from The Ed Sullivan Theater for a chunk of 2020 due to multiple Broadcast Center-based staffers having been infected with the coronavirus.

The CBS Evening News and CBS This Morning used to share the same studio in the CBS Broadcast Center, as did HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee prior to the pandemic.

Evening News moved from New York to CBS’ Washington D.C. bureau last year.

Comments