Rahel Solomon Joins CNNI as Correspondent Covering Global Business News

CNBC’s Rahel Solomon is joining CNN International as a correspondent. She will be based in New York and cover global business news across CNNI and other CNN Global networks and platforms.

Solomon previously worked as a general news reporter at CNBC, where her reporting appeared on many television and digital programs including The News with Shepard Smith, Halftime Report with Scott Wapner and Power Lunch. Prior to CNBC, Solomon was a morning news anchor for CBS3 in her hometown of Philadelphia.

Solomon first worked at CNN in 2012 as an intern for CNN’s Special Investigations Unit in Washington.