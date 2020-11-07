Rachel Maddow Will Quarantine After Having Had a Close Contact Test Positive For Covid-19

A critical part of MSNBC’s election coverage, Rachel Maddow just announced that she will be off the air for the time being after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Maddow says she herself has tested negative for the virus, but is taking the necessary precautions, and that includes not being on set, as well as quarantining at home.

It is unclear when the face of the network will return. We will update this post if we learn more.

Comments