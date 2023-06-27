Q2 2023 Basic Cable Nielsen Ratings: Fox News Remains No. 1 Amid Roller Coaster Quarter; MSNBC Posts Year-Over-Year Gains

Fox News Channel experienced a chaotic second quarter of 2023, one which featured the landmark $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems and the ouster of primetime star Tucker Carlson in April.

Amid the chaos, Fox News not only marked its 86th consecutive quarter as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers, and No. 1 in total viewers and among Adults 25-54 for nine straight quarters. It also continued to average more total day viewers than any other basic cable network.

Fox News did drop viewers from relative quarters and also finished second in total primetime viewers behind TNT, which earned a substantial boost from its NBA Playoffs coverage. TNT also finished No. 1 in primetime among Adults 25-54, driven by the playoffs; but that tends to be the norm for the spring quarter.

Fox News Channel

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the second quarter of 2023, FNC averaged more than 1.16 million total viewers across the 24-hour day time period, led by The Five, which is now cable news’ most-watched show for seventh consecutive quarter. The 1.16 million represents a -15% drop from Q1 2023 and a -20% drop from the year-ago quarter (Q2 2022). Additionally, Fox averaged 140,000 A25-54 in total day this past quarter, which is -20% from what the network averaged in Q1 ’23, and -39% from Q2 ’22. Fox News ranked No. 3 in total day A25-54 in Q2 ’23 behind ESPN and TNT.

Switching dayparts, Fox News sees an even worse trend with Carlson officially out of the picture effective the final week of April. Yes, the network averaged 1.69 million primetime viewers in Q2, easily No. 1 on cable news. However, that figure is -19% from Q1 ’23 and -25% from Q2 ’22. Additionally, Fox News averaged 259,000 adults 25-54 in primetime in Q2 2023, No. 8 on basic cable, -31% from the prior quarter (Q1 ’23) and -48% from the most recent spring quarter (Q2 ’22).

MSNBC

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for Q2 2023, MSNBC averaged 796,000 total viewers across the 24-hour day time period, which is No. 2 across all of basic cable only behind rival Fox News. The 796,000 total day viewer average represents a +13% gain from Q1 2023 and a +16% gain from the year-ago quarter (Q2 2022). It also represents the closest finish behind Fox News in roughly two years. Additionally, MSNBC averaged 140,000 Adults 25-54 in total day this past quarter, which is +22% from what the network averaged in Q1 ’23, and +23% from Q2 ’22. In Q2 ’23, MSNBC edged CNN by a slim margin of +1,263 A25-54 viewers in total day — its first quarterly total day demo win in nine years.

Live coverage of the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump and his arraignment hearing days later gave the network an especially significant ratings boost in Q2.

Switching dayparts, MSNBC sees an even stronger trend in primetime with Tucker Carlson out of the picture. All In With Chris Hayes won the 8 p.m. hour in the key demo multiple weeks in Q2. MSNBC winning 8 p.m. in any measurement was unheard of prior to Carlson’s exit, but it happened several times in the second quarter of this year.

MSNBC averaged 1.26 million primetime viewers in Q2, No. 4 on all of basic cable behind TNT, Fox News and ESPN. The network’s 1.26 million primetime average is +14% from Q1 ’23 and +12% from Q2 ’22. Additionally, MSNBC averaged 139,000 A25-54 in primetime this past quarter, No. 16 on basic cable, +25% from the prior quarter (Q1 ’23) and +15% from the most recent spring quarter (Q2 ’22).

CNN

CNN made news in Q2 2023, but not necessarily in the way it hoped to. Yes, the network earned scoops, but it was also in the news for other reasons. The network’s CEO Chris Licht was ousted from his job barely more than a year in amid mediocre ratings, a damaging profile, a controversial live town hall with former President Trump and general dissatisfaction among network staff.

On the ratings front, CNN remained third on cable news in primetime and third in total day viewers. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for Q2 ’23, CNN averaged 463,000 total viewers across the 24-hour day time period, which is No. 5 across all of basic cable only behind Fox News, MSNBC, ESPN and TNT. CNN’s 463,000 total day viewer average represents a -3% loss from Q1 2023 and a -11% loss from the year-ago quarter (Q2 2022). Additionally, CNN averaged 95,000 Adults 25-54 in total day this past quarter, which is +1% from what the network averaged in Q1 ’23, but -16% from Q2 ’22.

Switching dayparts, CNN averaged 573,000 total primetime viewers in Q2, No. 14 on all of basic cable, +1% from Q1 ’23, but -14% from Q2 ’22. Additionally, CNN averaged 126,000 A25-54 in primetime this past quarter, No. 18 on basic cable, +2% from the prior quarter (Q1 ’23) but -19% from the most recent spring quarter (Q2 ’22).

Newsmax/NewsNation

Benefiting from Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News, Newsmax averaged a quarterly record 247,000 total primetime viewers in Q2. That’s +119% from Q1 ’23 and +51% from Q2 2022. The network also averaged 26,000 A25-54 in primetime, +117% from Q1 ’23 and +17% from the year-ago quarter. Additionally, when it comes to total day viewer, Newsmax averaged 153,000 total viewers, +66% from Q1 and +28 from the year-ago quarter. The network also averaged 16,000 A25-54 in total day, double its performance in Q1, but flat vs. the year-ago quarter.

Over at NewsNation, the network averaged 101,000 total primetime viewers, +3% from Q1, and a solid +98% from Q2 2022. The network also averaged 18,000 A25-54 in primetime, +6% from Q1 and double its delivery vs. Q2 2022 (+100%). NewsNation seemed to struggle in total day, however. The network dropped -34% in total viewers from Q1 and -26% from Q2 2022. Among A25-54 in total day, the network slipped -31% from Q1 and -27% from Q2 2022.

*NewsNation did not have 24-hour weekday news programming in Q2 2022.

Since. the first week of NewsNation’s expanded daytime programming, which launched the week of April 24, the weekday programming block from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. has grown by +75% in Adults 25-54 and +43% in total viewers.

FBN/CNBC

Shifting to business news, CNBC averaged more viewers than Fox Biz in total day, primetime and more Adults 25-54 (see below). This, despite FBN showing quarter to quarter and year-over-year gains in both dayparts (strongest performance since 2020), while CNBC shed viewers quarter to quarter and year over year (smallest total quarterly audience since 2006).

However, FBN came out ahead in total viewers during the business day and market hours for the fifth consecutive quarter. FBN averaged 193,000 total viewers in business day (9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) and 187,000 total viewers during market hours (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), with Larry Kudlow averaging the most total viewers of any business news show once again.

Q2 2023 cable and business news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN Newsmax NewsNation FBN CNBC • Total Viewers: 1,691,000 1,270,000 573,000 247,000 101,000 78,000 157,000 • A25-54: 179,000 139,000 126,000 26,000 18,000 18,000 40,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN Newsmax NewsNation FBN CNBC • Total Viewers: 1,164,000 796,000 463,000 153,000 67,000 106,000 111,000 • A25-54: 140,000 95,776 94,513 16,000 11,000 12,000 26,000

Lastly, the basic cable network rankers for Q2 2023, sorted by most to fewest average total viewers.

Q2 2023 (Total Viewers)

Q2 2023 (Adults 25-54)