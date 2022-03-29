Q1 ’22 Ratings: Driven by Breaking News Coverage of Ukraine War, CNN Posts More Quarterly Growth Than Competitors

CNN remains a go-to source for breaking news, as evidenced by the substantial quarter to quarter viewership growth in Q1 2022. CNN was a top 10 basic cable network in primetime, and No. 4 in total day viewers this past quarter, driven by live breaking news coverage about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis it created.

CNN averaged 857,000 total viewers in primetime with 232,000 adults 25-54. That’s +33% and +68% in those respective categories vs. what the network averaged the prior quarter (Q4 ’21). The network also averaged 653,000 total viewers across the total day with 156,000 adults 25-54. That’s +33% and +51%, respectively, from Q4 ’21.

The year-over-year trend told a different story, however. CNN lost -56% of its total primetime audience, -56% of its audience from the primetime demo, -52% of its total day total audience, and -55% of its audience from the total day demo vs. Q1 ’21, a quarter which featured a presidential inauguration, the impeachment trial (and eventual acquittal) of former President Trump, as well as the infamous Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, the most-watched day in CNN history.

CNN managed to beat rival MSNBC in Total Day among adults 25-54 in Q1, now for the 11th straight quarter, and in primetime among adults 25-54 for the first time since Q3 of last year. It did come up short to MSNBC in average total viewers.

Below are the Q1 2022 Nielsen live+same-day numbers:

Prime Time (Mon-Sun): 857,000 Total Viewers / 232,000 A25-54

857,000 Total Viewers / 232,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon-Sun): 653,000 Total Viewers / 156,000 A25-54

On the programming front, New Day beat MSNBC’s Morning Joe in the key A25-54 demo for the first time since Q1 2017 (99,000 vs. 97,000).

The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett Outfront, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN programming at 9pm and Don Lemon Tonight all surpassed MSNBC in the demo this quarter (but came up short to MSNBC (and of course Fox News) in average total viewers).

Additionally, AC 360 (8 p.m.) was CNN’s most-watched program for the quarter in total viewers and the A25-54 demo.

Here’s the CNN press release for Q1 2022: