President Biden Will Participate in CNN Town Hall on Thursday

President Joe Biden is taking his message about infrastructure to CNN primetime later this week.

The president will participate in a live, 90-minute CNN town hall on Thursday, moderated by Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. ET.

The town hall will originate from Baltimore, with the specific location TBA. CNN says the invite-only audience will be present at the town hall and the network will follow all local and state Covid-19 guidance and regulations.

President Biden has spent months delivering speeches across the country trying to sell his infrastructure plans to the public. This week, he is meeting with lawmakers to negotiate his proposals — an economic package to expand the social safety net and a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

There appears to be support among Republicans and Democrats for the president’s infrastructure proposals. A CNN-SSRS Research poll taken earlier this month found that support for an economic bill that enacts all the proposed social safety net and climate change policies has 84% support among liberal/progressive Democrats, while roughly 67% of moderate and conservative Democrats share that view.

In terms of the president himself, 50% of individuals polled in the same CNN-SSRS survey (1,000 adults) approved of President Biden’s job performance, while 49% disapproved — largely unchanged from a CNN poll conducted in August and September.

On Thursday, the day Biden takes part in the town hall, vice president Kamala Harris will be campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, CNN reports. It’s likely the president will also campaign for the McAuliffe shortly after.

The CNN-Biden town hall event will stream live on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android with a log-in to a cable provider. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.