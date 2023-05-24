Pope Francis to Participate in Noticias Telemundo Town Hall on Thursday

Well, here’s something you don’t hear about everyday: A televised town hall with a Pope!

Noticias Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro will be in Vatican City this Thursday to moderate an exclusive televised town hall with the first pontiff from Latin America, Pope Francis.

Vaqueiro, the anchor of Noticias Telemundo, which airs weekdays at 6:30 p.m. ET, will speak to the Pope as he commemorates the 10th Anniversary of Scholas Occurrentes, a Global Educational Program he launched while he was the archbishop of Buenos Aires.

Pope Francis will discuss topics such as climate change, mental health, and other issues with a live audience and a conversation via videoconference with the youth in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain.

The town hall airs Thursday at 10 a.m. on Telemundo, and takes place more than two months after Pope Francis marked the 10th anniversary of his election as the first Latin American pontiff.

Hopefully this town hall serves as a spiritual cleanser of sorts, especially after the CNN town hall featuring Donald Trump from earlier this month left a bad taste in many people’s mouths.