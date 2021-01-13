Peter Doocy Named Fox News White House Correspondent

Fox News Channel has named Peter Doocy White House correspondent, joining Kristin Fisher on Fox News’ Biden White House beat.

Fisher, a White House correspondent during the Trump administration, will continue in the same role for the network.

“Peter’s affable nature, tireless work ethic and dedication to advancing the story on the campaign trail further enhanced our reporting throughout the historic 2020 election cycle,” Fox News president Jay Wallace said in a statement. “We look forward to adding him to our White House team, alongside Kristin Fisher, both of whom we are confident will provide our viewers with informative insights from President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.”

During the 2020 election cycle, Doocy covered President-elect Biden’s presidential campaign since the launch of his candidacy in April 2019.

Prior to covering the Biden campaign, Doocy reported on the 2020 Democratic presidential field and earned interviews with then-candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Doocy also interviewed President Trump during the Iowa caucuses in January 2020.

Doocy is the son of Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, and joined the network in 2009 after graduating from Villanova.

