Perry Russom Joins CNBC as Correspondent for The News with Shepard Smith

CNBC’s svp of business news Dan Colarusso announced Monday that Perry Russom has joined the network as a new correspondent for The News with Shepard Smith. Russom will now be based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Russom joins CNBC from the local news world, specifically NBC10 and NECN in Boston, where he spent five years as a general assignment reporter and most recently as a weekend anchor. He began his on-air career as a reporter and weekend anchor for WBNG in Binghamton, followed by two years as a reporter for WPRI in Providence.

“Perry brings a wealth of knowledge with his work in the field, covering high profile stories including national and local news,” Colarusso said in a note to staff. “His expertise will be a great addition to our expanding general news coverage, and I look forward to having him be a part of the team.”