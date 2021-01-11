Peacock Launches New Weekly Series Hosted by NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz

NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock wants to attract a millennial audience, and it hopes to accomplish exactly that with the launch of The Overview, a new series hosted by Gadi Schwartz, an NBC News and MSNBC correspondent who also co-hosts the NBC News’ Snapchat series Stay Tuned.

Premiering on Peacock Friday, Jab. 16, and according to the network, The Overview “takes a step back from the daily news cycle to provide a new take on today’s most relevant and pressing issues.”

The Overview will be new weekly on Saturdays.

“The world has become an overwhelming place filled with shifting paradigms, and sometimes it’s difficult to tell if we are moving toward a better future or stuck in reverse. Our hope is to give an overview of what’s working and what isn’t,” Schwartz said in a statement. “Peacock provides the space to deliver a new perspective and shine a light on the nuance of today’s biggest issues.”

While younger audiences may be familiar with Schwartz from Stay Tuned, older NBC News and MSNBC viewers undoubtedly recognize him from his coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign. He has also become well-known for his work covering immigration issues along the U.S.-Mexico border, and covered global sporting events, like the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The first three episodes of The Overview, streaming on Jan. 16, will focus on climate change, the future of elections, and the significance of nostalgia in society as our country is grappling with an unpredictable present.

“Peacock is focused on delivering news programming that offers viewers responsible journalism and original reporting from all different perspectives,” said Peacock svp of topical programming and development Jen Brown. “With The Overview, we hope to drive peer-to-peer conversations through Gadi’s thoughtful reporting on issues important to this generation of streaming news consumers.”

