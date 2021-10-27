Oct. 24 Sunday Show Ratings: Face the Nation Is No. 1 Among Adults 25-54 and in Average Total Viewers

CBS Face the Nation was the top-rated Sunday show on Oct. 24, 2021, averaging the most total viewers (3 million) and the most adults 25-54 (541,000).

Moderated by Margaret Brennan, Face the Nation continues to average the largest total audience of any Sunday public affairs show, season to-date. The broadcast was preempted the previous Sunday by NFL football, but the broadcast posted gains in both adults 25-54 (+11%) and average total viewers (+8%) compared to its last airing on Oct. 10.

ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos finished second behind Face the Nation in total viewers (2.53 million), and second in the key A25-54 demo (534,000) on Oct. 24. The show finished No. 1 across the board the previous Sunday.

Granted the season is still young, but This Week is presently No. 1 in Adults 25-54 (541,000), leading Face the Nation (492,000) by +49,000 and Meet the Press (501,000) by +40,000. In fact, ABC’s Sunday show owns the top spot in the key A25-54 demo for the first time in 6 years — since the 2015-2016 season, and is leading Meet the Press in total viewers for the first time in seven years.

Speaking of Meet the Press, NBC’s Sunday public affairs program averaged 2.38 million total viewers and 507,000 adults 25-54. The Chuck Todd-moderated program finished No. 3 in the ratings among the Sunday shows in both categories.

Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace averaged 1.11 million total viewers and 307,000 A25-54 viewers on Fox Broadcasting. The cable replays delivered a combined 1.16 million total viewers and 209,000 adults 25-54. Combined with the first-run broadcast, that’s 2.27 million total viewers and 516,000 adults 25-54 on Oct. 24.

Compared to the prior Sunday (Oct. 17), with Face the Nation back on air, This Week fell by -10% in total viewers and -3% among adults 25-54. Meet the Press lost -11% of its average total audience, but actually gained +3% in adults 25-54 viewers. Fox News Sunday shed -7% in total viewers but saw +12% growth among adults 25-54 from the prior Sunday.

Oct. 24, 2021 Sunday Show Ratings (Nielsen live + same-day):

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54 CBS Face the Nation (1/2 hr) 3,007,000 541,000 ABC This Week 2,527,000 534,000 NBC Meet the Press 2,381,000 507,000 FOX Fox News Sunday 1,114,000 307,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54); Live + SD for 10/24/21, 10/17/21 and 10/25/20 or as dated. Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20 – 10/24/21 and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21 – 10/25/20). *Beginning 8/31/20, National ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Nielsen ratings for “This Week” include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.