November ’21 Ratings: MSNBC Is Losing Total Viewers, But Remains a Top 5 Cable Network

It was a good news, bad news month of November for MSNBC on the ratings month. The bad news: MSNBC delivered its smallest average total audience in primetime since 2016, averaging 1.09 million viewers in the daypart. That’s a -9% decline from October ’21. The network also shed -3% in total day viewers from October, averaging 660,000. The good news: MSNBC remains one of the five-most-watched networks on all of basic cable. The network averaged the fourth-largest primetime audience in November, behind ESPN, Fox News and Hallmark Channel. MSNBC was also fourth-most-watched basic cable network in total day for November, behind Fox News, ESPN, and Hallmark. That’s something to be pleased about.
Despite dropping -9% in total primetime viewers, MSNBC didn’t lose any adults 25-54 relative to October. The network stayed flat in the measurement, both in primetime and in total day. MSNBC once again beat CNN in average total viewers across the dayparts. However, it came up short to CNN among adults 25-54, both in total day and primetime.
Compared to Nov. 2020, the network shed -59% of average total primetime audience, and -58% of its average total day audience, -74% in the prime time demo, and -74% in the total day demo. To be fair, Nov. 2020 was MSNBC’s most-watched month in the 6 a.m.-6 a.m. daypart in network history. The network’s massive ratings were driven by live coverage of the 2020 presidential election. There was no way that the network would match those year-ago numbers, especially not in an off-election year.
The average impressions for Nov. 2021 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):
- Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 1,091,000 total viewers / 140,000 A25-54
- Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 660,000 total viewers / 78,000 A25-54
On the programming front— The Rachel Maddow Show finished No. 2 in her timeslot. The network’s signature program has averaged a larger total audience than its CNN competition for 102 consecutive months, and 10 consecutive months among adults 25-54. The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell beat its 10 p.m. CNN competition for the 78th consecutive month in average total viewers, and second consecutive month in the demo. Additionally, the penultimate month of The 11th Hour with Brian Williams averaged a larger total audience than its CNN 11 p.m. competition for the 64th consecutive month, and for the second consecutive month in the demo.
Outside of that trio, no MSNBC programs beat their CNN timeslot competition in the key A25-54 demo.
Lastly, during its first month with Jonathan Lemire as host, MSNBC’s Way Too Early at 5am beat its CNN competition for the 10th straight month, delivering the largest lead over CNN since Nov. 2020.
Here's MSNBC's press release for Nov. 2021 Nielsen ratings:
