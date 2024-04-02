Nominations Announced for the 28th Annual Webby Awards

On Tuesday, the 28th Annual Webby Awards announced this year’s nominations, and major TV news outlets were among those up for digital awards.
This year’s noms come from more than 13,000 entries across all 50 states and 70 countries, with winners being announced on April 23, 2024.
Major news outlets to receive nominations and honorees include:
- ABC News – Seven nominations and six honorable mentions
- Al Jazeera – Five nominations and three honorable mentions
- Bloomberg – Five nominations and two honorable mentions
- CBS News – Four nominations and four honorable mentions
- CNN – 13 nominations and five honorable mentions
- NBC News Group – 12 nominations and five honorable mentions
- PBS NewsHour – Two nominations
- TelevisaUnivision – Three honorable mentions
Winners are being selected for recognition based on overall experience, as well as excellence in the following areas:
- Websites and Mobile Sites: Content, Structure & Navigation, Visual Design, Overall Experience, Functionality and Interactivity
- Video: Concept & Writing, Overall Experience, Quality of Craft, Integration & more
- Advertising, Media & PR: Creativity, Overall Experience, Integration & more
- Apps and Software: Content, Structure & Navigation, Visual Design, Functionality and Interactivity, Creative Production & more
- Social: Content, Creativity, Overall Experience and Engagement
- Podcasts: News & Politics, Best Host, Best Series, Best Live Podcast Recording & more
- Games: Strategy and Puzzles, User Experience, Sound Design, Writing, & more
- AI, Metaverse & Virtual: Technology, Public Service & Activism, Media & Entertainment & more
Webby Winners are selected by The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). In addition, the public can also participate by voting for their favorite nominee for The Webby People’s Voice Winners, which also occurs during the annual voting period.
Nominees can be found here.