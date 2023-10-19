NewsNation and The Hill Add Steve Krakauer as Contributor

Upstart cable news network NewsNation and sibling digital political news outlet The Hill announced Thursday that Steve Krakauer is joining the organization as a contributor.

Krakauer, a TVNewser associate editor from 2007-’09, will offer on-air commentary about the media business for NewsNation, and contribute written opinion pieces for The Hill.

Krakauer currently serves as the executive producer of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, and will continue to produce the program in addition to taking on these new roles. In addition to his work with Kelly, Krakauer is a journalist, media critic, and writer and host of the Fourth Watch media newsletter and Fourth Watch Podcast.