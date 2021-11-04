Newsmax Suspends White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson After Tweet Alleging Bioluminescence in Vaccine

Newsmax TV has decided to suspend White House correspondent Emerald Robinson following her posting of a now-deleted tweet claiming that Coronavirus vaccines possess a “bioluminescent” tracking device linked to the devil.

“Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked,” Robinson stated in her Monday night tweet. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.”

Newsmax is benching White House correspondent Emerald Robinson following her posting of a tweet claiming bioluminescence in covid vaccines. Statement: pic.twitter.com/BZT4euAHNQ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 4, 2021

The tweet earned her a suspension from the social media platform earlier in the week, with a Twitter spokesperson stating on Wednesday that Robinson’s account “has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy.”

Robinson, who joined Newsmax from far-right One America News, is becoming notorious for her problematic takes. One example:

I don’t want a multi-cultural society, I want a Christian society. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 1, 2021

This is unwelcome news for Newsmax, which had been touting its status as the first news outlet to correctly project and call Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial election for the Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

Newsmax did not immediately respond to a TVNewser request for comment.