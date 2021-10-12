Newsmax Is Launching a Middle East Bureau in Tel Aviv

Conservative cable news network Newsmax announced today that it has opened a Middle East Bureau with the addition of KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles anchor Daniel Cohen.

Reporting from Israel and hot spots in the region, Cohen will be based in Tel Aviv.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement, “The Mid-East is extremely important regarding geo-political issues and for American interests. We’re pleased to have Daniel Cohen, a savvy, experienced news anchor with a keen ability to communicate complex matters to the public, as our person in the region.”

Cohen, an Emmy award-winning anchor, arrives at Newsmax after a stint at KTTV (Fox 11 Los Angeles) as as morning co-anchor on Good Day LA. Cohen previously served as a morning anchor at CBS 8 in San Diego.