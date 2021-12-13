Newsmax Hires Former AP and Reuters Reporter Kilmeny Duchardt as Congressional Correspondent

Newsmax announced on Monday that Kilmeny Duchardt has been named congressional correspondent for the network.

Duchardt joins the conservative cable outlet after more than six years with Turkish TV’s TRT World, most recently anchoring the network’s primetime U.S. news bulletins out of Washington D.C., covering the U.S. election, Congress, the White House and other major global news events.

“Kilmeny is a well-regarded journalist known for getting the story right,” Chris Wallace, Newsmax’s news director said in a statement. “She will be a great addition to our growing team,” he added.

Duchardt is the newest addition to the network’s news reporting team. Last week, Newsmax announced that former Fox News White House correspondent James Rosen will serve as the network’s Chief White House Correspondent.

Duchardt previously held reporter and producer roles at Al Jazeera Media, Reuters and the AP.