News Outlets Share State of the Union Coverage Plans

President Joe Biden’s third State of the Union Address to Congress, and the Republican Party’s official response by Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama, will take place on Thursday night. Various news networks are set to provide detailed coverage of the final address and response ahead of the November presidential elections.
ABC News
- Special coverage of the address and response will be between 9:00–11:00 p.m. ET and will be led by World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir. He will be joined by ABC News’ political team, including Linsey Davis, Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, Pierre Thomas, Rachel Scott, Terry Moran, Selina Wang, Elizabeth Schulze, Rick Klein, Averi Harper and multiplatform reporter Jay O’Brien. Contributors Donna Brazile and Reince Priebus will provide analysis across platforms.
- Leading up to the State of the Union, Muir will anchor a special edition of World News Tonight from Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 7. Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will have pre- and post-coverage of the State of the Union. Post coverage of the address will be provided by The View, while Nightline will analyze and speak to Americans about their opinions of the address. On Sunday, This Week with George Stephanopoulos will have full coverage and analysis as the president takes his message to the country.
- ABC News Live will have comprehensive coverage throughout the day, with Davis anchoring a special edition of ABC News Live Prime from Washington, D.C., streaming at 7:00 p.m. EST. There will also be a live, late-night recap with post-speech analysis following the State of the Union address at 11:00 p.m. EST. Moran will anchor a 30-minute special ahead of the address at 8:30 p.m. EST.
- ABC News Digital will have a live blog beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST, covering issues leading up to Biden’s speech with special guest commentary and a full analytical breakdown as well as an in-depth analysis of key takeaways and themes of the address and the Republican response.
- ABC News Radio will provide live wall-to-wall, anchored coverage of the State of the Union address beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST and continuing through the GOP response. ABC News Radio will also provide two status reports an hour, starting at 8:50 p.m. EST and continuing through midnight. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast, Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke, will have reactions and analysis on Friday, March 8.
- ABC NewsOne, ABC News’s affiliate news service, will report from Capitol Hill with ABC News multiplatform reporters Ike Ejiochi and Perry Russom. Klein will also analyze the speech for ABC stations. NewsOne provides news content and services for over 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.
Bloomberg
- Bloomberg Television and Radio will have special coverage of the State of the Union beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET, with a global simulcast on TV and radio leading up to the speech. Special coverage will be hosted by Bloomberg Balance of Power anchors Joe Mathieu and Kailey Leinz from Washington, along with contributions from Bloomberg Surveillance anchor Annmarie Hordern, and will continue through the Republican response.
CBS News
- Primetime coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS News Streaming and continues with a CBS News Special Report on streaming and the CBS Television Network from 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET.
- CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns anchor a live, hour-long State of the Union special from Capitol Hill starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS News Steaming to preview the address and report on the arrivals in the House chamber.
- CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell anchors a Special Report as the Network simulcasts President Biden’s address and the Republican response from 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET on all platforms. She will be joined by John Dickerson, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Robert Costa, Nancy Cordes, Ed O’Keefe, Weijia Jiang, Jo Ling Kent, Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane for reporting and analysis before and after the president’s speech and the Republican response. CBS News political contributors Terry Sullivan and Ashley Etienne will contribute analysis.
- Garrett and Huey-Burns anchor a special hour-long edition of America Decides at 5:00 p.m. ET on the CBS News Streaming Network live from the U.S. Capitol featuring newsmaker interviews ahead of the President’s address.
- A replay of the Network’s State of the Union coverage in its entirety will begin on CBS News Streaming immediately following the Special Report as a benefit for late-night and West Coast audiences.
- CBS Newspath will provide coverage of the address to its 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, with Skyler Henry and Natalie Brand offering live reports around the clock from Washington, D.C. Newspath will also operate a live standup position for Congressional lawmakers to offer reaction to their local market.
- CBS News Radio’s live, anchored coverage will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET, covering the address and the Republican response. Correspondent Steve Kathan will anchor, joined by White House reporter Linda Kenyon, reporter Stacy Lyn on Capitol Hill and CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger. CBS News Radio will provide one-on-one interviews with CBS News correspondents and experts leading up to and after the president’s address.
CNN
- A special edition of Anderson Cooper 360 will air at 8 p.m. ET, with Anderson Cooper in New York, Jake Tapper in D.C., Erin Burnett on Capitol Hill and Dana Bash in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall.
- Abby Phillip, John King, Kasie Hunt, Kaitlan Collins, Jamie Gangel and David Chalian will provide analysis from DC before and after the president’s address. Chalian will also have key data from CNN’s State of the Union instant poll.
- CNN’s Manu Raju will be on Capitol Hill capturing reactions from lawmakers. MJ Lee will be at the White House reporting any news from the Biden Administration, and Kristen Holmes will bring the latest from the Trump campaign. Jeff Zeleny will be reporting live from the key swing state of Michigan. Daniel Dale will provide fact-checks throughout the coverage.
- Dale and the politics team will provide live fact-checks online throughout Biden’s speech. Audiences can also test their knowledge of historical presidential addresses with the newly released State of the Union Quiz.
- Clarissa Ward will report from Israel, and Nick Paton Walsh will be live from Ukraine to provide an international perspective.
- Collins and Phillip will lead continuing coverage from DC starting at 1 a.m. ET.
Fox News and Fox Broadcasting Network
- Beginning at 9 p.m. ET, Fox News’ coverage will be co-anchored by chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum. FNC’s coverage will feature analysis from Dana Perino, John Roberts and Harold Ford Jr. Additional commentary will be presented by Brit Hume, Larry Kudlow and senior strategic analyst General Jack Keane.
- White House correspondent Peter Doocy and congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide live reports from the White House and the Capitol, respectively.
- Additionally, Fox Business Network (FBN) will simulcast Fox News’ special coverage of the address starting at 9 p.m. ET. Fox Nation subscribers will also be able to stream Fox News’ coverage on the platform. Fox News Digital’s coverage will feature original reporting, political analysis and up-to-the-minute updates on its live blog throughout the night.
- Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream will anchor separate live coverage on Fox Network, beginning at 9 p.m. ET with contributions from Chad Pergram, Kevin Corke and a panel with FNC contributor Jason Chaffetz and former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD).
- Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, Fox News Radio (FNR) will cover the speech and Republican response live with its national correspondents Jared Halpern, Jessica Rosenthal and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar. FNR’s coverage can be heard on affiliates nationwide at FoxNewsRadio.com. Fox News Headlines 24/7 on SiriusXM Channel 115 will provide updates several times each hour.
- Fox News Podcasts will present special editions of The Fox News Rundown, The Bret Baier Podcast and The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum. In addition, the nationally syndicated The Brian Kilmeade Show (9 a.m. – noon ET), Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla (Noon – 3 p.m. ET) and the Guy Benson Show (3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET) will provide live analysis with newsmakers and commentators.
MSNBC
- At 8 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow leads special coverage from New York alongside Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle and Jen Psaki.
- At midnight ET, MSNBC’s The Weekend hosts Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele continue special coverage from Washington, D.C.
- MSNBC on YouTube will livestream President Biden’s State of the Union speech and the Republican response.
- MSNBC.com will have a live blog for President Biden’s address and Republican response, featuring familiar columnists and outside experts.
NBC News and NBC News Now
- Coverage will be featured across NBC News’ broadcast, streaming and digital platforms throughout the evening.
- NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie will anchor special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday on NBC. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker will join Holt and Guthrie on set for live analysis.
- Holt will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Washington on Thursday night ahead of the address.
- Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles will report from the House chamber, while chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander and senior White House correspondent Gabe Gutierrez will report from the White House.
- On NBC News Now, Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson will anchor special early coverage ahead of Biden’s speech at 8 p.m. ET. The streamer will simulcast NBC News’ special report during the address, anchored by Holt and Guthrie.
- Welker will anchor live post-speech analysis on NBC News Now beginning at 11 p.m. ET.
- Llamas will anchor a special edition of Top Story from Washington, D.C., ahead of the evening’s special coverage.
- Meanwhile, nbcnews.com will feature special reporting and real-time updates throughout the evening. NBC News reporters Scott Wong and Sahil Kapur will report from Capitol Hill for the website. It will also feature a comprehensive live blog on the 2024 State of the Union, featuring live updates and analysis from the whole NBC News Washington team of correspondents, reporters and producers.
Newsmax and Newsmax2
- The news outlet is going with its usual weeknight program line-up but with coverage during those hours mainly devoted to the SOTU.
- 6 p.m. ET: The Record With Greta Van Susteren – special sit-down interview with Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator John Thune.
- 7 p.m. ET: Rob Schmitt Tonight – analysis from Mark Halperin.
- 8 p.m. ET: Eric Bolling – Interviews with RFK Jr and Mark Meadows. Analysis with Rick Santorum.
- 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET: State of the Union Live
- 10 p.m. ET – midnight: Post SOTU show – Presented by anchor Shaun Kraisman with Mercedes Schlapp, Santorum and Rob Astorino.
- On Newsmax2, coverage will be between 8 p.m – midnight ET with Ed Henry, Executive Editor, N2, and host of The Briefing, and Bianca de la Garza, host of Newsline.
NewsNation
- Coverage of the address and response will be led by chief Washington correspondent and anchor of The Hill Blake Burman. A special edition of Cuomo: State of the Union hosted by Chris Cuomo from 8-9 p.m. ET will precede the live broadcast. Additional contributions will be provided by Washington correspondents Kellie Meyer and Joe Khalil.
- Following the president’s address, Burman will moderate a special edition of The Hill from 10 p.m. – midnight ET. Panelists will include NewsNation politics editor Chris Stirewalt, NewsNation contributor Scott Bolden and Decision Desk HQ’s Scott Tranter.
- Additionally, NewsNation will host a live watch party at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., with democratic and undecided voters that will be featured throughout the evening.
- NewsNation Digital will also feature special coverage, including analysis and reaction to President Biden’s speech. NewsNationNow.com and the NewsNation app will livestream the President’s address and the Republican response.
Noticias Telemundo
- Julio Vaqueiro will lead coverage live from Washington D.C. Coverage ahead of the address will include reports on Noticias Telemundo’s news programs. Vaqueiro will anchor a special edition of the network’s 6:30 p.m. newscast from Washington and host a news special from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET that will air on Telemundo and stream on Noticias Telemundo’s social and digital platforms.
Noticias Univision
- Special Programming Starts at 7 p.m. ET, streaming on ViX with a special edition of Noticias 24/7 Primetime. At 8 p.m. ET, a special edition of the streaming service’s political show Línea de Fuego: Estado de la Unión Watch Party will air. Viewers are invited to take part in the watch party by participating in the conversation on YouTube by going to: https://www.youtube.com/@univisionnoticias/streams.
- The televised broadcast begins at 8:50 p.m. ET on Univision, featuring a live Spanish-translated broadcast of the speech. Immediately following the State of the Union Address, Noticiero Univision will air the official Republican Response, along with all the immediate reactions directly from Capitol Hill and in-depth analysis and debate from a bipartisan panel.
- The Spanish-language network’s digital audience will have full coverage of the State of the Union Address, including a liveblog featuring minute-by-minute reporting and discussion of President Biden’s address to the nation and the Republican Response, via UnivisionNoticias.com, YouTube, Facebook.com/UnivisionNoticias and on the social media platforms X, Instagram and TikTok with the handle @UniNoticias.
- Throughout the night, El Detector will monitor the presidential speech and party rebuttal statements for truthfulness and credibility. According to Univision, El Detector is the first fact-checking platform in Spanish in the United States used to fulfill the journalistic mission of seeking the truth and challenging public discourse in the United States and Latin America.
PBS NewsHour
- Live special coverage will be from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on PBS stations (check local listings) and stream on PBS NewsHour’s digital and social platforms.
- Coverage will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett and will include reporting from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López at the Capitol, with analysis from Washington Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart, New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter.
Spectrum News
- Live coverage begins at 8:55 p.m. ET and will include post-address analysis and insights from Spectrum News journalists.
- Spectrum News NY1 political anchor Errol Louis will anchor coverage featuring analysis and context from Josh Robin, Taylor Popielarz, Karina Kling, Jason Fechner, Alex Cohen and Tim Boyum.
- Spectrum News’ coverage will air on its 30-plus news networks and on the Spectrum News App, which is available on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku, and Apple devices.