News Outlets Plan Coverage for Women’s History Month

March is here, which means it’s Women’s History Month. The news networks and divisions have announced special programming/initiatives they have lined up for the month honoring women. It also means spring will be soon upon us. Goodbye, winter!
ABC News
- Women’s History Month will be celebrated on shows and platforms across the network and on their 24/7 streaming channel, ABC News Live, throughout the month.
- Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will feature special segments and series that showcase empowering women and highlight women-owned businesses. Chelsea Clinton will join GMA live in studio on Wednesday, March 6, to discuss her latest book. On Tuesday, March 5, Princess Mabel Van Oranje of the Netherlands will join GMA3: What You Need to Know to discuss her efforts to protect women and girls and ensure their voices are heard and their talents are utilized.
- ABC News Live will also interview and profile female changemakers and newsmakers on the streaming news channel throughout the month, and The View will take on issues that women are most concerned about in the 2024 election.
CBS News
Advertisement
- CBS Mornings will celebrate Women’s History Month with new installments of the year-round series Changing the Game, highlighting extraordinary women who are making a difference and breaking barriers in their industries.
- CBS Saturday Morning correspondent Michael George speaks with the descendants of prominent suffragists, including Ida B Wells, Harriet Tubman and Susan B. Anthony, learning how they are carrying on their ancestors’ fight for women’s rights.
CNBC
- The business network announced on Feb. 28 the first annual CNBC Changemakers list, which recognizes 50 women who are transforming business and philanthropy. Throughout the month, CNBC will feature interviews with women named to the list.
- CNBC Events will also host the inaugural Changemakers Summit: Women Transforming Business on April 18 in New York City, celebrating the ground-breaking honorees from the list. To learn more about the event, visit cnbcevents.com/changemakers-2024/.
- Additionally, CNBC Events will host the Women & Wealth: Educate, Empower, Elevate virtual event on March 5, with more info at cnbcevents.com/cnbc-women-wealth-2024/.
- The network will also interview notable female CEOs, leaders & executives throughout Business Day, with reporters offering stories on strategies to drive gender equity and representation in corporate America, female entrepreneurs in AI and the growing strength of women-owned small businesses. Alongside Momentive, CNBC will release results of the Women at Work annual survey that covers a wide range of topics at the top of working women’s minds and will be timed to Equal Pay Day.
- Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson will write special Money 101 & Dinero 101 newsletters focused on women and wealth that will go to subscribers on March 1.
- Among the other highlights, CNBC en Español will also report on the gender pay gap for Latinas and retirement savings; CNBC Primetime will showcase Shark Tank episodes featuring women-owned businesses every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET; CNBC Make It will report on a variety of topics such as industries where women out-earn men, the future of women’s sports and Equal Pay Day; and CNBC.com will cover several topics such as women’s spending, the marriage tax penalty and share money tips from some of the women on CNBC’s Financial Advisor Council.
Fox Weather
- The network will produce one-minute vignettes for all female meteorologists and correspondents speaking about women who’ve inspired them on their journeys as meteorologists and reporters.
- Correspondents Nicole Valdes, Katie Bryne and Brandy Campbell will present segments throughout the month on women who’ve stepped up in the face of natural disasters.
- Fox Weather will also present interviews throughout March with female trailblazers in the field of meteorology and STEM including Ko Barrett, Deputy Secretary General for the World Meteorologist Organization and Ada Monzon, the first female meteorologist from Puerto Rico.
NBCUniversal News Group
- NBCUniversal News Group will have special reports throughout the month across NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo.
NewsNation
- Throughout the month, the network’s flagship morning show, Morning in America, will feature a series of unique women around the world to celebrate and recognize their accomplishments. Additionally, special projects anchor Adrienne Bankert will speak at the University of Southern California’s Women’s Conference this month to discuss AI and how it can also be harnessed for good, including women’s empowerment.
TelevisaUnivision
- TelevisaUnivision’s campaign, Ellas – Más que un Mes, will honor women’s achievements both on- and off-screen. The initiative draws talent from TelevisaUnivision’s various networks and platforms, including Univision, UniMás, Galavisión, TUDN, Uforia and ViX, showcasing women’s voices and perspectives. The campaign features in-show segments, special features, interviews and a curated content lineup on ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service. Ellas – Más que un Mes aims to uplift, support and advocate for women, transforming a seasonal focus into a continuous celebration of women’s contributions throughout the year.
- TUDN’s coverage will also highlight some of the most influential women in Liga MX, including Toluca’s Brenda Woch, Juárez owner Alejandra de la Vega; Ana Barreda, Club América’s press officer; and Mary Carmen Leyva, mother of Tigres’ Diego Lainez Levya.