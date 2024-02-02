News Organizations Announce Their Black History Month Coverage Plans

The news networks and divisions have announced the special programming/initiatives they have lined up for Black History Month, which this year comes with an extra day courtesy of the leap year.
NBCUniversal News Group
- NBC News – Today and Nightly News with Lester Holt will highlight groundbreaking figures and institutions in education and art, including:
- A mother-daughter duo reviving lost and seldom-seen opera pieces by composers of color;
- Bob Marley’s son discussing a new biopic about his father;
- An exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art featuring 160 works about The Harlem Renaissance;
- The historic Williamsburg Bray School being recognized as the oldest schoolhouse for Black children.
- MSNBC – The cable news network will air a special titled Black Men in America: The Road To 2024 on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m. ET.
- Correspondent Trymaine Lee and seasoned civil rights attorney Charles Coleman Jr. will host the program.
- The special will highlight the intersection of society, race and culture to provide a candid and intimate look at America through the eyes of an overlooked voting block— Black men.
- The conversation will travel across the country as Lee and Coleman speak with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, platinum-recording artist Jeezy, rapper Benny the Butcher, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, host of MSNBC’s PoliticsNation Rev. Al Sharpton, co-host of MSNBC’s The Weekend Michael Steele and more.
- Additionally, on February 15, Lee will debut an all-new MSNBC podcast series, Into America Presents: Uncounted Millions, examining one of today’s most pressing debates: reparations. The series follows the little-known story of the only Black person to receive reparations and the mark it left on his family for generations to come.
- CNBC – The business network will have TV coverage on the issues affecting the Black community, including:
- Leadership, financial literacy, health equity, tech and DEI initiatives;
- Feature interviews with prominent leaders and executives from industries that focus on diversity in business, including access to capital, entrepreneurship and financial education;
- CNBC Digital will report on job and wage growth trends among Black Americans, homeownership challenges, AI technology bias and the growing population of Black women entrepreneurs;
- Additionally, CNBC En Español will profile Afro-Latino leaders and changemakers, and CNBC Primetime will showcase Shark Tank episodes featuring Black-owned businesses every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.
- NBC News Now – The free streaming network will report on Black heritage across all programs, including:
- Stay Tuned NOW with Gadi Schwartz’s Best of Us series, which will highlight trailblazers in Black history today across the arts, fashion and more;
- NBCBLK, NBCNews.com’s vertical coverage of Black identity, politics and culture, will spotlight Black history and heritage through the ways Black Americans have become part of the land, from coast to coast.
- NBCU Academy – Will highlight the complicated relationship — and future — between the media and what is often described as “Black Twitter” and the sudden, seasonal demand for Black journalists in February.
- NBCU Academy will also release a series of Watch and Learn videos covering topics such as the podcasting industry, racial awareness, cultural competency and digital journalism.
PBS
- PBS NewsHour – The newscast will air several segments during February, including:
- Co-anchor Geoff Bennett’s conversation with MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid about her new book, Medgar & Myrlie;
- Bennett’s look at National Geographic’s documentary showcasing the achievements of Black astronauts, engineers and scientists;
- Co-anchor Amna Nawaz will also speak to Emmy Award-winning poet and author Kwame Alexander about his new book exploring the history of black poets;
- Other segments will focus on Black women in academia and the Detroit Institute of Arts exhibition on the contributions of Black filmmakers.
ABC
- ABC News— The news division will kick off a network-wide, month-long commitment honoring Black History Month with several dedicated programs and segments from ABC News running throughout February across all platforms, including:
- A special encore broadcast of “X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice” on Thursday, Feb. 1 (10:13-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.
- Good Morning America – GMA will feature dedicated profiles, segments and series, including:
- 20/20 co-anchor and senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts speaking to women in Maryland about how mental health struggles manifest differently in Black women and ways in which the younger generation is seeking to normalize mental healthcare for those who came before them;
- Showcases of Black-owned businesses, such as how an Illinois man paid for his house by selling sneakers; interviews with prominent Black newsmakers and athletes;
- Performances by Black artists, including a celebration of 40 years of breakdancing, featuring some of the pioneers and dancers keeping the art form alive;
- Profiles on young Americans who are making a difference in their communities and more.
- World News Tonight with David Muir – WNT will report on where Black voters stand as well as the candidates’ efforts to win their votes ahead of the South Carolina primary.
- Additionally, the broadcast’s Made in America series will highlight innovative Black-owned small businesses that create jobs and support their local communities.
- The America Strong series will celebrate those making a difference in their hometowns across the country.
- Nightline – The series will air special content and features surrounding Black History Month throughout February.
- Additionally, the late-night news program will report on the power of the Black vote leading up to the 2024 election and the history and influence of Black musical artists, featuring interviews with members of the Wu-Tang Clan and more.
- This Week with George Stephanopoulos – The show will include a focus on voting rights and key races in 2024 that could shape Black representation in Congress.
- This Week will also highlight the possibility that multiple Black women could be elected to the U.S. Senate this year in Delaware, Maryland and California, making history in their own states.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know – GMA3 features a lineup of inspiring segments, interviews and performances honoring the past, present and future of Black history.
- The program will profile impactful Black organizations such as Mentoring in Medicine, 600 Black Women and Black Girls Do Bike.
- Also, co-anchor DeMarco Morgan takes viewers on a personal journey as he shares his experience with his first colonoscopy, shedding light on the significance of routine screenings.
- Additionally, GMA3 will feature the remarkable achievements of Fred Richard, the youngest American male gymnast to medal at Worlds, and the trailblazing ice-skating team at an HBCU.
- The View – The series kicks off a month-long celebration on-air and across its social platforms honoring Black pioneers, trailblazers, innovators and thought leaders.
- The show will spotlight these newsmakers and hidden figures who have significantly impacted American life in politics, social justice, the arts, science, sports and business with its Black History Month FYI series, airing several days each week in February.
- ABC News Live – Live will go beyond the headlines to deliver unique content to viewers with Prime with Linsey Davis and dayside programming featuring interviews and segments each week dedicated to showcasing Black stories and wide-ranging topics.
- ABC News Live will also debut a special, led by ABC News senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami, examining the rise in diabetic amputations and talk to those who’ve lost limbs and loved ones to the disease while also exploring preventative treatments, including the surge in patients using Ozempic and Mounjaro.
- As part of ABC News’ partnership with 10 Million Names, viewers will hear the stories of formerly enslaved people through engaging first-person oral histories recorded after the Emancipation Proclamation. Additionally, ABC News Live will travel to Wilmington, N.C., to see firsthand the lasting impact of the 1898 “White Supremacy Campaign” and hear from a descendant about how this changed her family forever.
- ABC News Digital – The digital arm will publish a number of original features, including:
- Coverage of the 10 Million Names Project;
- A deep dive into Black history that is seldom taught in K-12 classrooms but plays a major role in how we understand our nation’s past;
- A look at breaking diversity gaps in outdoor sports and activities.
- ABC Audio – The audio outlet will air the Soul of a Nation docu-special “X / o n e r a t e d: The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice” to radio station affiliates nationwide and release it as a podcast.
- Accompanying the docu-special, Perspective, ABC Radio’s newsmagazine show, will feature exclusive companion interviews and weekly segments.
- Additionally, host Derricke Dennis will report on the 100th anniversary of The Hilltop, the student newspaper at Howard University, where he was the campus editor.
CBS
- CBS News— All CBS-owned stations, linear and streaming, will have programming throughout February and daily local news reporting that shines a light on cultural community events, resources and celebrations.
- CBS Local News Innovation Lab and CBS’ Executive Producers of Impacting Communities (EPIC) — Together, they will collaborate across CBS-owned stations to produce an hour-long special, “Teaching Black History,” launching Friday, Feb 23.
- The documentary focuses on what communities across the country are doing to preserve history and keep the younger generation informed of Black history during a time when the educational curriculum is highly politicized.
- CBS Newspath – The outlet will provide Black History national stories such as:
- Howard University making history as the first HBCU to have a figure skating team;
- A unique exhibit at the American Folk Art Museum, adding moving context to 125 art objects that represent Black individuals from centuries ago;
- Hinchliffe Stadium in Patterson, N.J., one of two Negro League stadiums still standing in the U.S., undergoing a $100-million restoration to soon become home to a museum about the Negro Leagues.
- CBS News Streaming – The second season of America in Black premieres during Black History Month with two new, original episodes airing Tuesday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 20, on BET at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.
- Episodes are available on CBS News Streaming beginning Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
- Former BET News anchor Ed Gordon joins the newsmagazine this season, as do CBS Mornings featured host Vladimir Duthiers and special correspondent Soledad O’Brien.
Scripps
- Scripps News — Overall, the network will feature stories celebrating Black History Month on all its programs and ScrippsNews.com.
- The Race – The show, which airs weekly from 6-7 p.m. ET and is anchored by Chance Seales, will debut a weekly Thursday segment called Path to Power beginning Thursday, Feb. 1.
- Scripps News will interview Black congressional leaders about their time in Congress and what inspired them to go into public office.
- Scripps News Reports: Black History Month – The weekly 30-minute show, beginning Thursday, Feb. 8, at 9:30 p.m. ET, will air on Scripps News and across local stations throughout the country.
- The segment will focus on the long arc of Black excellence and success from history to now.
- Lauren Magarino will also have a one-on-one candid conversation with Megan Piphus, the first Black female puppeteer in Sesame Street’s history.
- Main & Wall – The show will focus on the economic impact of Black Americans and how many Black dollars are used in all aspects of life, including technology, fashion, travel and entrepreneurship.
- The reports will begin airing the week of Feb. 19 from 4-5 p.m. ET.
- Scripps News anchors Chris Stewart and Chris Nguyen will interview a father and son who run one of the oldest continuously operating Black-owned banks in the U.S.
- The duo will show viewers how Black families can grow their money and invest in generational wealth.
NewsNation — The network will honor the annual observance within a special segment on the network’s signature morning show, Morning in America, entitled “Moment in Time.” Additionally, the morning program will spotlight several historical accomplishments that reflect on Black History throughout the month.
CNN
- Race and Equality Beat — Programming will be seen across CNN Platforms throughout the month, focused on various themes related to Black history and Black joy, including:
- In-depth reporting from Athena Jones about the growing backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion at colleges and universities. She’ll speak with college/university administrators and scholars to learn what’s effective and what’s not;
- A feature on the fight to preserve the legacy of the Rosenwald schools, which were essential to educating generations of Black Americans;
- A profile of Mike Carey, the first Black NFL referee to officiate a Super Bowl;
- A conversation with the Fisk University gymnastics team about the joys of competition and the importance of visibility and diversity;
- A portrait of a historically Black church in Delaware that’s been meticulously restored decades after an arson attack;
- And a look at the legacy of the first Black Generals in the US Army.
- Primetime — On Feb. 14th, Ziggy Marley and Kingsley Ben-Adir from One Love film will join Gayle King and Charles Barkley on King Charles.
- Weekends — Throughout February, First of All With Victor Blackwell will spotlight black artists as part of its Art Is Life segment.
- CNN Max — Current Max subscribers can find a collection of content reflecting Black stories and culture along with Black personalities on the top navigation bar under News Beta or through the CNN Max hub.
- CNN Originals are available to stream, including Little Richard: I Am Everything, the CNN Original Series, See It Loud: The History of Black Television; and the entire library of five-time Emmy award-winning CNN Original Series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.