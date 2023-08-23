News Networks to Offer Special Programming After First Fox News GOP Presidential Primary Debate

The 2024 presidential election campaign is officially underway as the cable and digital news networks are offering special programming once the first Republican presidential primary debate on Fox News Channel wraps up.

In addition to the on-the-ground coverage, the cable, and streaming nets will also be providing post-game analysis once the debate has concluded.

Here are post-debate coverage plans from the news networks:

Fox News Media:

In addition to the live debate airing on Fox News Channel, coverage will be available across Fox News Media’s platforms, including Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox Nation and Fox News Audio.

Broadcasting from Fox News headquarters in New York, the network’s live coverage will begin at 8 p .m. ET with a special 30-minute edition of Jesse Watters Primetime.

Primetime. From 8:30-9 p.m., America’s Newsroom co-anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer will headline pre-debate coverage with a team of FNC commentators including Harold Ford Jr., Brit Hume, Trey Gowdy, Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway .

and will headline pre-debate coverage with a team of FNC commentators including and . Following the two-hour debate, Hannity will air at 11 p.m. with post-debate analysis from host Sean Hannity and guests live from Milwaukee. At 12 a.m. ET, Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher will continue the network’s coverage.

and guests live from Milwaukee. At 12 a.m. ET, Fox News @ Night with will continue the network’s coverage. Leading up to the night of the debate, several FNC programs, including The Story and Special Report, will be anchored live from the debate site in Milwaukee. Additionally, Fox & Friends, America’s Newsroom and The Five will each have special broadcasts from Milwaukee. FNC’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy will report live from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue while correspondents Alexis McAdams and Bill Melugin will update viewers on reaction across the country.

will report live from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue while correspondents will update viewers on reaction across the country. Fox Business Network will simulcast FNC’s special live coverage while Fox News Digital will offer coverage on the FoxNews.com homepage with a live blog.

Fox News Audio will provide multi-platform coverage featuring hourly updates and breaking news coverage of the debate.

Fox Nation, the network’s streaming service, will offer a livestream of the debate and special coverage surrounding the event for platform subscribers. Beginning in the 8 PM/ET hour on August 23rd and following the debate on FNC, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth will host a pre- and post-debate show on Fox Nation live from Milwaukee with panelists including Fox & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain and FNC contributors Sean Duffy and Tammy Bruce. Hegseth and his panel will also have instant live analysis during commercial breaks throughout the debate.

MSNBC:

Rachel Maddow will anchor a post-debate special and will be joined by Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, and Alex Wagner. Jen Psaki will take over at midnight with additional special post-debate coverage.

CNN:

Anderson Cooper will co-anchor live post-debate coverage with Dana Bash, who will be on the ground in Milwaukee. They’ll also be joined by John King, Abby Phillip, David Chalian, and Jeff Zeleny.

NBC News:

Meet the Press Special: First GOP Presidential Debate will air from 11 p.m.-12 a.m. immediately following the debate. Anchored by NBC News political Director and Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and feature reporting from the NBC News team and analysis from The Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter, the Hoover Institution’s Lanhee Chen, Danielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute, and more.

Spectrum News:

Half-hour post-debate coverage hosted by Spectrum News NY1 political anchor Errol Louis. Coverage will include feature analysis and context from Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin anchor Jason Fechner, Spectrum Bay News 9 (Tampa) anchor Holly Gregory, and Spectrum News national reporter Taylor Popielarz. Spectrum News’ coverage will air on its 30-plus news networks and on the Spectrum News App on mobile and connected TV, available on Apple and Roku devices.

ABC News:

ABC’s streaming news service ABC News Live will have a post-debate Prime show at 11 p.m. ET, anchored by Terry Moran from Washington, D.C. The special will feature a recap from the night with insight from newsmakers, analysts and ABC News correspondents and reporters.

from Washington, D.C. The special will feature a recap from the night with insight from newsmakers, analysts and ABC News correspondents and reporters. Senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott is on the ground reporting for various ABC News shows and platforms.

