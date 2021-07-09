News Corp. Shuts Down Knewz

What was originally marketed as a competitor to Google News, News Corp. has decided to shut down news aggregator platform Knewz after just 18 months of operation.

Knewz’s website has been taken down, and replaced with the following statement: “We started Knewz as an experiment in news aggregation because we wanted to gather a diverse range of quality journalism, to highlight all sides of every story and to protect and project provenance. We certainly had provenance, but not profits, and so we bid Knewz farewell. Thank you to the millions of Knewz users who saw the value of the service and supported our mission.

Since launching in January 2020, Knewz aggregated news headlines from more than 400 publishers with a wide variety of political leanings. These outlets included: Rupert Murdoch‘s Fox News, News Corporation’s own Wall Street Journal, as well as CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, the Washington Post, the New York Times, NBC News, the New York Post, Anchorage Daily News, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Axios, Bangor Daily News, Black Enterprise, The Blaze, Bleacher Report, BuzzFeed, Daily Kos, Deadline, Defense News, El Paso Times, Essence, The Federalist, Foreign Affairs, Hartford Courant, Mother Jones, The Nation, National Review, Newsmax, Out, Reason, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, The Root, Scientific American, Talking Points Memo, Tampa Bay Times, Townhall, Washington Examiner, Washington Free Beacon, Washington Post and Winston-Salem Journal.

In its farewell statement, the service also directed Knewz users to get their news from News Corp.-owned outlets, including Realtor.com.