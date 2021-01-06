Politics

Networks Move From Coverage of Electoral College Vote Counting to Coverage of Rioting at U.S. Capitol Building

By A.J. Katz Comment

“I certainly feel the loss of words to describe what we’re seeing and how this will resonate.”

That was NBC News’ Lester Holt Wednesday afternoon during a special report covering the crazy scene unfolding in Washington D.C., as scores of Trump supporters attending the Stop the Steal protest rally in the Washington over President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election defeat, have moved through barricades and are storming the United States Capitol building, moving through security and breaking into offices.

I repeat: They have stormed the United States Capitol building, moving through security and breaking into offices.

This reportedly happened not long after Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani made a speech to the crowd, during which he told the protestors: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

During the same rally, Trump told his supporters, “you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong,” as he also encouraged them to march towards the Capitol.

And march towards the Capitol they certainly did.

NBC’s Ellison Barber reported during an NBC News special report that some people are getting hurt.

Many have managed to enter the building and are walking around without a whole lot of resistance from law enforcement.

 

Questions abound, like are the people who entered the building armed?

People have made their way onto the Senate floor.

Apparently, officers have been hurt:

Shots have been fired:

NBC’s Craig Melvin brings up an important point.

“This is the nightmare scenario,” Norah O’Donnell remarked during a CBS News special report. “This is reason that ten former Secretaries of Defense, who have served both Republican and Democratic Presidents, unitely under the direction of Dick Cheney, who by many liberals and Democrats is considered a pariah, actually pushed to have them do this to say the military will not get involved, it should not get involved in our electoral process. But this type of antagonizing event brings real nervousness among all the powers of government because of the concern about what it suggests. This is a democracy. Protest is protected and allowed but violence is not. And there are concerns among a number of officials about how these images will be used by our foreign adversaries.”

