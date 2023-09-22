Networks Announce Coverage Surrounding Fox Business-Univision GOP Debate

We’re less than a week out from the Fox Business Network-Univision Republican presidential primary debate, and both networks are announcing their respective pre and post-debate programming plans.

FBN’s Stuart Varney, Fox News’ Dana Perino and Noticiero Univision anchor Ilia Calderón will co-moderate the second GOP debate of the 2024 presidential campaign live from Simi Valley, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 9-11 p.m. ET. Coverage will be available across Fox News Media’s and Univision’s platforms.

Broadcasting from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, FBN’s special, live coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a special two-hour edition of The Bottom Line with Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy.

Advertisement

At 8 p.m. ET, Fox Business host Larry Kudlow will present an hour-long pre-debate program titled Countdown To The Debate with a team of commentators, including co-moderators Perino and Varney, along with Fox News personalities Martha MacCallum, Bret Baier, Sean Hannity, Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr., Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway. Beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET the program will be simulcast on Fox News.

Following the two-hour debate, Hannity will present a special edition of his primetime Fox News show at 11 p.m. ET with post-debate analysis live from the spin room. Simulcast on Fox Business, Hannity will also present real-time candidate reaction from Simi Valley.

At 12 a.m. ET, Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher will continue the network’s simulcast coverage from the spin room. At 1 a.m. ET, FBN and FNC will repeat the entire debate followed by a repeat of Hannity.

Additionally, Fox News Digital will provide nonstop reporting on the FOXNews.com homepage with a continuously updated live blog. Fox News Audio will offer multi-platform coverage of the debate beginning at 7 p.m. ET with a one-hour pre-taped debate preview program featuring insights from Baier, MacCallum and Perino. Live coverage of the debate takes air at 8 p.m. with Jared Halpern and Josh Kraushaar, who will also offer post-debate commentary with reporter and guest analysis.

Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s streaming platform, will offer a livestream of the debate and special coverage surrounding the event for platform subscribers. Beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET and following the debate, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth will host a pre- and post-debate show live from Simi Valley with panelists including Fox & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy and Fox News contributor Johnny Joey Jones. Hegseth and his panel will also have live analysis during commercial breaks throughout the debate.

The debate will air in Spanish exclusively on Univision. This is the first time a Republican primary debate has been broadcast in Spanish.

A full day of coverage on Noticias Univision starts at 7 a.m. ET on the network’s morning show Despierta America. Socorro Cruz will report live from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library with Satcha Pretto in studio.

For the network’s 5 p.m. newsmagazine show Primer Impacto, Tony Dandrades will provide special coverage of the historic Spanish language Republican Primary debate and how live translation is produced for the network’s Hispanic audience.

Calderón will anchor Noticiero Univision (the evening newscast) live from inside the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library at 6:30 p.m. ET.

La Cuenta Regresiva Al Debate Republicano (The Countdown to the Republican Debate) will air at 8 p.m. ET, leading into the actual debate, which begins at 9 p.m. ET.

TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service, ViX, will also have live coverage on its news channel Noticias 24/7 and Spanish language digital audiences will have full coverage of the debate via UnivisionNoticias.com, YouTube, Facebook.com/UnivisionNoticias, and on X @UniNoticias. Luis Carlos Velez will report live from the library for ViX.

Special guests for pre and post-debate coverage include Fabian Nunez – Univision Democratic analyst; Carlos Diaz Rosillo – Univision Republican analyst; Sergio Garcia-Rios – Polling Director for Univision News.

The special coverage by Noticias Univision’s political team will provide pre- and post-debate commentary and analysis through exclusive content including:

A liveblog featuring minute-by-minute reporting and discussion of the candidates’ replies, proposals, and interaction.

El Dectector will provide thorough fact-checking of the candidates’ answers in real time throughout the debate.

Articles and videos on a variety of topics related to the Republican primary election.

Profiles of the presidential candidates.

General post-debate overview and analysis in multiple formats including social media, digital, streaming,television and everywhere our Spanish language audience is.

The full debate will be available on demand following the post-date analysis streaming on ViX at 12 a.m. ET.

Fox News Media and Noticias Univision aren’t the only TV news organizations planning special coverage about the second GOP debate. Spectrum News’ live network-wide Republican presidential primary post-debate coverage will air immediately following the debate at 11 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Spectrum News NY1 political anchor Errol Louis, the half-hour post-debate coverage will feature analysis and context from Spectrum News+ anchor and chief national political reporter Josh Robin, Spectrum News 1 SoCal political anchor Alex Cohen, Spectrum News political anchor Tim Boyum, Spectrum News 1 Ohio anchor Curtis Jackson and Spectrum News DC reporter Cassie Semyon.