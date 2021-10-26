Neil Cavuto Returns to the Air: ‘I’m Glad to be on the Mend’

Neil Cavuto addressed his absence at the top of his Fox Business show Cavuto: Coast to Coast, on Tuesday, and will undoubtedly do the same at the top of his 4 p.m. Fox News show, Your World.

Cavuto said that he remains Covid-positive and that he is broadcasting from his home, and not Fox News HQ.

“So this might be a little bit of a bumpy ride these next couple of hours,” said Cavuto, adding that he has “a couple of breathing issues, concentration issues, can’t smell or taste, any of that.”

The longtime Fox Newser gave a shout out to his production team and his dog. “I’ve even trained my dog to handle my IFB and some of these other technical things we use to get the show to you,” later adding, “I’m glad to be on the mend. I do attribute it to being fully vaccinated. I was among the population that’s immunocompromised. You hear a lot about that, because of my Multiple Sclerosis and other conditions in the past I learned something that I’m actually part of a large group of people, half those who have had what they call breakthrough cases, in other words, getting Covid, even after getting fully vaccinated. But among the immunocompromised, they make up to fully half of those cases. Dr. Richard Besser was kind enough to point that out to me the president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.”

Cavuto and one of his producers also responded to viewer tweets and emails, which you can see in the clip below: