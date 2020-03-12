Neil Cavuto Is Named a 2020 Business News Visionary

Neil Cavuto has earned yet another honor for his distinguished career in business news journalism: Business News Visionary.

The Fox News and FBN veteran has been named by the Business News Visionary Awards (BNVA) to the class of 2020. He is one of 52 business journalists to be honored and showcased weekly both online and in a book being published in early 2021.

“Neil recognized the potential to make broadcast business journalism understandable to every type of viewer, not just professionals,” BNVA chair and editor in chief Dean Rotbart said in a statement.

Originally a CNBC journalist, Cavuto joined Fox News at launch in 1996, played a role in the launch of Fox Business in 2007, and in Jan. 2019, was named one of our Most Impactful TVNewsers of the Past 15 years. He is presently svp, anchor and managing editor of business news for FBN and Fox News; anchor of Cavuto: Coast to Coast on FBN; anchor of Your World with Neil Cavuto and Cavuto Live, on Fox News.

