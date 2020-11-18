NBCUniversal News Group, SiriusXM Sign New Long-Term Agreement

SiriusXM announced today a new long-term deal with NBCU News Group under which the simulcasts of MSNBC and CNBC will continue to air on SiriusXM, as Today Show Radio channel. Today Show Radio is a 24/7 channel dedicated to Today, and is home to radio programs hosted by some of the morning show’s stars.

Under the new agreement, SiriusXM also becomes the exclusive advertising representative and end-to-end ad tech platform for NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC podcasts.

Today Show Radio premiered on SiriusXM in 2014, providing listeners across the country with live audio feeds of Today from both coasts, offering people the news-making interviews and uplifting stories that help shape our national dialog. Over the years the Today channel has continued to grow, now featuring exclusive weekly programs including The Hoda Show hosted by Hoda Kotb (Mondays from 1-2 p.m. ET) and Off The Rails (Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. ET) with Today 3rd hour co-hosts Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones. In addition to live airings of Today show, the channel also airs a simulcast of NBC Nightly News anchored by Lester Holt.

“We’re exceedingly proud to continue our relationship with the NBCUniversal News Group, whose shows and hosts are among the best in the industry,” SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein said in a statement. “Over the years we’ve seen that relationship grow, with Today hosts creating their own SiriusXM programs and providing additional content exclusively for our listeners. And beyond Today , with breaking news on MSNBC and financial updates on CNBC, SiriusXM subscribers can take the trusted programming of NBCUniversal wherever they go.”

As part of the new agreement, NBCUniversal has appointed SiriusXM as the exclusive advertising representative for NBC News and MSNBC podcasts with additional sales rights to CNBC podcasts. In addition, AdsWizz, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, will provide the end-to-end ad tech platform.

“Audio and podcasts have become a significant way for audiences, and in particular younger audiences, to engage with our trusted journalism,” NBCUniversal News Group evp of global strategy and business Elisabeth Sami said in a statement. “We’re committed to growing our audio storytelling and reach, providing unique opportunities for advertisers across our news brands. This is a natural progression of our relationship with SiriusXM.”

The NBCUniversal News Group has released several chart-topping and award-winning original podcasts into their portfolio of hits including Rachel Maddow’s Bag Man; The Oath with Chuck Rosenberg; Dateline’s The Thing About Pam and Motive for Murder; Why Is This Happening? with Chris Hayes; The Chuck Toddcast; Into America; Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer; Squawk Pod; and more. The NBCUniversal News Group is a top 10 podcast publisher in the Podtrac monthly rankings.

Today Show Radio is available on channel 108, while simulcasts of MSNBC and CNBC air on channels 118 and 112, respectively.

