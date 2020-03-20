NBCUniversal Is Opening Up Its News Networks to All Cable Subscribers

It might not have been as an extreme a measure as Fox Corp. took yesterday, but NBCUniversal has still taken a big step by announcing it is opening up MSNBC and CNBC to all cable subscribers, even those who don’t have the networks in their current cable packages.

The company is also opening NBC News Now, its new, free streaming news service that will feature programming that “draws upon the news resources” of all its news networks.

NBCUniversal sent the following statement this afternoon concerning the news: “NBCUniversal is committed to providing a public service during the coronavirus pandemic, generating awareness and ensuring all U.S. households receive the latest news and information on the evolving global situation.”

Adding: “NBC and Telemundo owned stations are also streaming their local newscasts as well as coronavirus-related press conferences, to help local audiences stay informed about developments in their communities. The owned stations’ newscasts are free and unauthenticated on desktop and mobile web and apps.”

