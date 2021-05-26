NBCU News Group Renews Deal With Stations; Affiliate News Service NewsChannel Will Undergo a Reorg

NBCUniversal News Group is renewing its deal with roughly 200 affiliates across the country. In light of this new deal, NBC’s affiliate news service NBC NewsChannel will undergo a reorg.

As is the case with most reorgs, a number of editorial staffers are being laid off.

That said, there are new full-time editorial NewsChannel positions that have opened as part of this restructuring, and those affected by the layoffs are eligible to apply to those as well as other positions within NBCU.

We hear this restructuring will not impact on-air talent.

An NBC News spokesperson told TVNewser: “NBCU News Group has renewed its partnership with its nearly-200 affiliates across the country. NewsChannel will be reorganized and integrated deeper into NBC News’ global newsgathering operation, producing faster, broader and more powerful coverage of breaking and day-of-air news across all NBC News platforms, affiliates and owned stations. With today’s condensed news cycle, this realignment of resources will enable NBC News to better leverage its collective journalism with greater speed and accuracy powered by the best journalists in the industry.”

Sharon Houston will continue to to lead NBC NewsChannel, post-reorg, and report to NBC News global newsgathering chief David Verdi.

This announcement means that each of broadcast TV’s big four networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC) will have experienced their own restructuring in the past decade.